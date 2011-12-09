Week 14 storylines: NFC East battle, Tebow test, spoilers

Tim Tebow is the talk of the NFL. Two weeks ago, he ran 22 times and led his team to a win. That was the most runs by a QB since 1950. Last week, he led his team to a win by completing 10 of 15 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Now Tebow faces Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs and, most importantly, Julius Peppers. I expect Peppers to line up on the right side of the Bears defense and do two things: rush Tebow in pass situations, and contain his predictable left escape and handle him in the run game. Cam Newton faced this Bears defense and rushed eight times for 35 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears offense will struggle in this game, so it will be up to the defense to end the Tebow win streak at five games. I'm not so sure they can do it, but I know I will not miss one play of this game. By the way, Denver coach John Fox told me Tebow has a full complement of audibles at the line of scrimmage. Which means he is now reading defenses.