Week 14 sleepers: Any Chicago QB will do

The playoffs are here for many of us. Here are the top sleepers for Week 14.
Josh McCown, QB, Chicago Bears: The Cowboys have allowed the second-most points to fantasy quarterbacks this season. The Cowboys have allowed five touchdowns in their last two against the Bears. And McCown has been hot himself, as his fantasy points have increased in three consecutive games. The only caveat here is Jay Cutler, but he has been ruled out for Week 14, so McCown owners can fire when ready.
Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: He has scored at least 21 fantasy points in three consecutive games. The Redskins have allowed 23 touchdown passes this season, the fourth-highest total in the NFL.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tennessee Titans: The Harvard man has scored at least 15 fantasy points in four consecutive games. The Broncos have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last month.
Montee Ball, RB, Denver Broncos: The Titans have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns this year. That's good for second in the league. In addition, the Titans have allowed three touchdowns in their last two home games. And Ball has been known to steal a touchdown carry or two.
Donald Brown, RB, Indianapolis Colts: He's become the go-to guy for the Colts. He's scored at least 12 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He's had four touchdowns in his last four games.
Joique Bell, RB, Detroit Lions: Had a season-high 94 rushing yards against the Packers in Week 13. Plus, he's had a rushing touchdown in three of his last five, and at least 15 fantasy points in two of his last three.
Rod Streater, WR, Oakland Raiders: New Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin has targeted Streater 21 times in the last three weeks, the most on the team. He's had at least 80 receiving yards in two of his last three games. And the matchup against the banged-up Jets secondary is pretty good. The Jets have allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers over the last month.
Mike Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals: He's scored at least 10 fantasy points in three consecutive games. And he's being looked at a ton, with 27 targets in his last three games.
Coby Fleener, TE, Indianapolis Colts: He's had at least 50 receiving yards in three consecutive games. And Andrew Luck certainly looks for him, with 33 targets in the last four.
Oakland Raiders D/ST: The Jets have allowed the second-most fantasy points to defenses this season. And seriously, Geno Smith.
** Going deep, and I do mean super deep, sleeper of the week * *
Robert Woods, WR, Buffalo Bills: He's a straight-up matchup play. The Bucs have allowed at least two touchdown passes in eight consecutive games. The Bills have allowed 16 touchdown receptions this year, the second-highest total in the league.
