Week 14 predictions: Niners edge Seahawks; Saints rebound

Not sure I've ever typed this, but the key matchup in this one just might be the officiating crew vs. everybody. This is not to tar and feather the officials; rather, I'm acknowledging that how they call this game could determine the outcome. Will they let the Lions' front four get away with some extracurriculars? Nick Foles is the kind of quarterback who looks intimidate-able (that's our second word in this blurb that isn't a word, but oh well). Some people look at Philly as a finesse team -- will the Detroit defense attempt to cement that image? Then there are the Eagles' defensive backs, who -- as even the most ardent Philly fan would have to admit -- got away with some serious illegal contact against Arizona on Sunday. We're all for "letting 'em play," i.e., we're not being negative. But really, what about the officials? Will they let defenders put their hands on Calvin Johnson? Hmmm. Taking the home team here. #DETvsPHI