Week 14: NFC, AFC playoff races heating up

Published: Dec 09, 2012 at 07:19 PM

The Washington Redskins trailed the Baltimore Ravens, 28-20, on Sunday when rookie quarterback Kirk Cousins was rushed into the game in the waning moments to replace an injured Robert Griffin III. Watch what happened next, along with highlights of a dramatic Week 14 around the NFL, and get a head start on all Monday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Washington Redskins' 31-28 OT win over the Baltimore  Ravens in Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Signs are encouraging for Robert Griffin III and Jay Cutler after each quarterback was hurt Sunday. Find out who wasn't so lucky in the Week 14 injury roundup.

» Ian Rapoport reports from Cincinnati on the Dallas Cowboys' dramatic weekend in the Rap Sheet Rundown.

» Bucky Brooks has a preview of tonight's highly anticipated showdown between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots.

» Find out which NFL team set a record on Sunday for fantasy points by a defense?

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 win over the Cincinnati  Bengals in Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» It was another banner Sunday for the NFL's rookie QB class of 2012, with wins for Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, Brandon Weeden and Robert Griffin III. Jeff Darlington breaks it down.

» Daniel Jeremiah analyzes the NFC East's 4-0 performance Sunday, and the AfC North's less sterling day, in Move The Sticks.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» Etch your place into NFL lore by coming up with creative names for three of Week 14's most exciting plays, including Jason Avant's amazing one-handed catch. We'll let readers pick the winning entry.

» Happy birthday to New York Jets offensive tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson, who turns 29 on Monday, and to Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte, who turns 27.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt 'very limited' in return to Cardinals practice, per HC Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that J.J. Watt was "very limited" in his return to practice ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

Top prospect Alabama OT Evan Neal intends to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama OT Evan Neal, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW