Week 14 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 

- WHERE: State Farm Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Patriots
- RB Damien Harris
- WR Jakobi Meyers
- OT Isaiah Wynn
- DT Sam Roberts
- LB Cameron McGrone
- CB Jalen Mills
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Monday night against the New England Patriots after suffering a knee injury.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected back during the regular season after suffering MCL and ankle sprains during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with an oblique/ribs injury, the team announced on Monday.
It took 11 months, but T.Y. Hilton is back in the NFL for a chance to pursue a title. The veteran receiver is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed Monday rookie QB Desmond Ridder will get the start Sunday versus New Orleans and revealed Marcus Mariota is dealing with a knee injury.
Carson Wentz's stay on injured reserve is complete. Washington on Monday activated the quarterback, who will serve as the backup to Taylor Heinicke.
Following a close win against the last-place Texans, the Cowboys decided to play up the positive side of the test, insisting it would steel them for a postseason run.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Steve Wilks has the Panthers poised to make noise down the stretch. Carolina bludgeoned the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24, on Sunday to earn their first road win in more than a year.
That's the J.K. Dobbins we remember. The Ravens running back returned to the lineup Sunday against rival Pittsburgh and gashed the Steelers defense, scampering for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 16-14 victory.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa authored the worst game of his career in Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the Chargers, unable to find the mark and getting outdueled by Justin Herbert.
