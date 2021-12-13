Week 14 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

- WHERE: State Farm Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN2
Rams
- OL Brian Allen
- QB Bryce Perkins
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
- OLB Terrell Lewis
Cardinals
- QB Trace McSorley
- LS Beau Brinkley
- OL Joshua Miles
- DL Zach Kerr
Thirty-six NFL Players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Joe Judge's Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021. But the coach expects things to next around next season. "I'm not interested in quick fixes," Judge said Monday. "I want to do this the right way."
Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end George Kittle, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever Jimmy Garoppolo needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.