Week 14 keeps Sunday night telecast same, moves Bears-Pats

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:13 AM

The NFL announced the final Week 14 schedule on Tuesday with the originally scheduled Sunday night game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys remaining in place.

The lone schedule change is the New England Patriots at Chicago Bears game moving from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

This Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on FOX was moved last week from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays during Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots during those weeks and will give teams a chance to play their way onto prime time and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday might be made on six days notice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Trevor Lawrence optimistic about Jaguars' future: 'This is more the beginning than it is the end'

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round after a tremendous 2022 turnaround, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees this as "more the beginning that it is the end of something."

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game, and Ried moved up in the record books in the process as he becomes the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE