Week 14 keeps Sunday night telecast same, moves Bears-Pats

The NFL announced the final Week 14 schedule on Tuesday with the originally scheduled Sunday night game on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys remaining in place.
The lone schedule change is the New England Patriots at Chicago Bears game moving from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET on CBS.
This Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on FOX was moved last week from 1 p.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET.
The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays during Weeks 11-17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots during those weeks and will give teams a chance to play their way onto prime time and into the late-afternoon 4:15 p.m. ET time slot on CBS and FOX.
For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday might be made on six days notice.