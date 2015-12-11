Week 14 DFS revolves around the Steelers stacks

Ryan Mathews - After every back on the roster looked like a better fit for the offense than him, reports surfaced that Murray went straight to the top, Eagles' owner Jeffery Lurie, to voice his displeasure over a diminished workload. Call it a hunch, but Chip Kelly doesn't strike me as the type of overseer who takes kindly to such an act. If the Eagles continue to minimalize Murray in the offense, Ryan Mathews comes back into focus just in time for his return from a concussion-driven absence. When both played at the same time earlier in the season, Mathews was the more effective back. He fits the outside zone stretch runs better, and his 5.7 yards per carry average still leads the NFL. You can argue that the efficient production was a product of limited touches, but in a game against the Jets in Week 3, Mathews handled 26 touches and went for 128 total yards and scored a touchdown. The Eagles backfield sits in a tenuous, unpredictable state as we head into Week 14. However, a game where Mathews returns to the backfield and handles 15 to 20 touches right out of the gate is well within the range of outcomes. The Bills run defense has not been what many expected this season, and allowed 5.17 yards per touch and four total touchdowns to running backs in the past four weeks. Either way, he's in the deep punt play range among running backs in DFS this week and has to do next to nothing to return value. It's a shot in the dark, but one you can take given the massive bargain.