Week 13 waiver wire deep dive: Dynasty stashes

With Colt McCoy at the controls, Josh Doctson has seen a massive 30 percent of Redskins' targets over his last two games. He's parlayed that usage into just 8/89 with McCoy, but the Redskins pass-catching corps is obviously destitute and, more importantly, Colt McCoy has shown willingness to push the ball downfield. On his 50 attempts this season, McCoy has thrown deep (20 or more yards in air) significantly more often (12 percent) than Alex Smith (7.3 percent). Meanwhile, Jamison Crowder (ankle) missed his seventh straight game in Week 12, allowing Trey Quinn to maintain full-time slot usage. Over the last two weeks, Quinn has played on 71 percent of Redskins' snaps and he's turned his 10 targets into 9/75/1 while running 68 percent of his routes from the interior.