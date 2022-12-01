Week 13 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

- WHERE: Gillette Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games
Bills pass rusher Von Miller (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will be forced out of Buffalo's next four games at least, the team announced Thursday.
Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of regular-season debut with Cleveland Browns
In his first media session since returning from an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson refused to answer non-football questions. Cleveland's new QB repeatedly stressed that his focus is on his Browns debut, which just so happens to come against his old team in Houston.
Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'
Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner on facing Seahawks for first time: 'It's just another game'
Bobby Wagner, who played his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, faces the Seahawks on Sunday for the first time, but the Rams LB is approaching it like any other game.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Sauce Gardner, Jets excited for challenge of Vikings' talented offense: 'I love going against the best'
The Jets head north to Minneapolis this weekend, where they'll face a Vikings team loaded with weapons. New York is ready for the test.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way when the NFL's Players of the Month for November were released Thursday.
Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play'
Running back James Robinson, who was acquired via trade in November to seemingly become a key contributor for Gang Green, is miffed about being a healthy inactive in Week 12.
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors
The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a poignant off-the-field moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited a shelter to serve victims of domestic abuse, an issue close to his heart.
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.
