Week 13 Spoiler Alert: Seahawks stop Eagles; Saints triumph

Published: Nov 30, 2017 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Dave_Dameshek_1400x1000
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

WARNING: Do NOT look at the following scores if you don't want this weekend's NFL games ruined.

(Last week: 13-3. Season heading into Week 13: 109-67.)

And remember: I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).

CLICK ON SCOREBOARD TO EXPAND.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Bears purchase property for potential Arlington Heights stadium

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday bought the property that they've been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE