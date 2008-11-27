Week 13 provides a chance for these four road teams to get a win

Published: Nov 27, 2008 at 02:17 AM

It takes a lot to win on the road in the NFL, but there are four teams that possess the ingredients necessary to pull off the difficult feat in Week 13.

The Dolphins, Colts, Falcons and Chiefs all appear to be in position to claim road victories. The Dolphins travel to St. Louis to square off against the reeling Rams, the Colts will do battle vs. the host Browns, the Falcons face the struggling Chargers and the Chiefs are taking on an inconsistent Raiders team. Each matchup provides a unique opportunity for the visiting team to get a win.

