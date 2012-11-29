Week 13 predictions: Giants top Redskins; Ravens bury Steelers

The New England Patriots bring their talents to South Beach. Well, not really. Just an up-tempo offense. The Miami Dolphins have to do their best to limit New England's possessions, so as not to give Tom Brady extra drives to flirt with the red zone. Run the football, and run it well, Miami. The added benefit of pounding the rock will be a reduced propensity to turn the ball over, something the Colts and Jets did too often versus a New England team adept at producing takeaways (32, most in the AFC). Miami has been inconsistent on the ground, averaging only 90 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry in their six losses. #NEvsMIA