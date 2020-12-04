Week 13 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
Browns: OUT: WR Khadarel Hodge (hamstring), WR Taywan Taylor (neck), CB Denzel Ward (calf); QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Harris (ankle), DT Vincent Taylor (knee)
Titans: OUT: CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (knee), T Isaiah Wilson (illness); QUESTIONABLE: G Rodger Saffold (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee)
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
Raiders: OUT: S Johnathan Abram (knee), DT Maliek Collins (hamstring, ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle, calf), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin), CB Trayvon Mullen (illness)
Jets: OUT: G Alex Lewis (not injury related); QUESTIONABLE: G Pat Elflein (shoulder), T George Fant (knee, ankle)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings
Jaguars: OUT: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), TE Ben Ellefson (knee), DT Davon Hamilton (knee), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles); QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Conley (hip), T Jawaan Taylor (knee), S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder)
Vikings: OUT: TE Irv Smith (back), DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle, back)
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Bengals: OUT: CB Tony Brown (hamstring), G Alex Redmond (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DT Christian Covington (illness), C B.J. Finney (back), LS Clark Harris (illness), CB Darius Phillips (illness), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back), S Brandon Wilson (hamstring)
Dolphins: DOUBTFUL: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G Solomon Kindley (foot), WR Malcolm Perry (chest), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Colts: OUT: T Anthony Castonzo (knee), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle), P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), S Khari Willis (back, quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: T Chaz Green (back), TE Noah Togiai (knee)
Texans: OUT: RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), RB C.J. Prosise (illness); QUESTIONABLE: DT Ross Blacklock (illness)
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Lions: OUT: WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin), CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), RB D'Andre Swift (illness), S Tracy Walker (not injury related)
Bears: QUESTIONABLE: QB Nick Foles (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), G Germain Ifedi (calf), T Charles Leno (toe), LB Khalil Mack (back), WR Darnell Mooney (knee), WR Allen Robinson (knee), LB James Vaughters (knee), LB Josh Woods (foot)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Saints: OUT: WR Marquez Callaway (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (concussion), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring)
Falcons: OUT: G James Carpenter (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), RB Todd Gurley (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Giants: DOUBTFUL: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB David Mayo (knee)
Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: CB Tre Flowers (hamstring), RB Travis Homer (wrist, knee), T Brandon Shell (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), G Kyle Fuller (ankle), RB Carlos Hyde (toe), G Damien Lewis (groin)
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Rams: OUT: LB Terrell Lewis (knee); QUESTIONABLE: C Brian Allen (knee), DT Sebastian Joseph (hip)
Cardinals: OUT: S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DT Angelo Blackson (illness), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), S Charles Washington (groin)
New England Patriots at L.A. Chargers
Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), DL Adam Butler (shoulder), DL Byron Cowart (back), DB Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), CB J.C. Jackson (hip), FB Jakob Johnson (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), QB Cam Newton (abdomen), WR Matthew Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
Chargers: DOUBTFUL: LB Denzel Perryman (back); QUESTIONABLE: RB Kalen Ballage (ankle), CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin), DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest), WR Joe Reed
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Eagles: OUT: S Rudy Ford (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darius Slay (calf)
Packers: OUT: C Corey Linsley (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Krys Barnes (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle)
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Broncos: OUT: S Trey Marshall; QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (knee), LB Malik Reed (shin)
Chiefs: OUT: LB Dorian O'Daniel (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)