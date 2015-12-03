Week 13 forecast: Cards-Rams closer than you think?

The Texans are a smokin' hot football team right now, carried by a defense that has turned it on down the back half of the schedule. Buffalo, meanwhile, has yet to see its defense live up to the bar set by the 2014 version -- a surprising development, given Rex Ryan's football lineage. That said, as we ease into December, it is not just the defenses that rule the day. Who can run the rock should also make a huge difference. Dudes on defense enjoy tackling in cold, hard weather much less than they do in September. Thus, we give the advantage to the Bills. Behind Shady McCoy and Karlos Williams, Buffalo ranks fifth in the league in rushing, putting up 136.7 rushing yards per game at a staggering clip of 4.6 yards per carry. The Bills will stay in the wild-card hunt at home.#HOUvsBUF