Week 13 Favorable Slot Matchups

Tyler Boyd is a player that many are starting to worry about with Andy Dalton landing on IR and Jeff Driskel starting at QB. Add in the fact that A.J. Green is nearing a return and those who have Boyd are worried that the fun is over. I do not think that it is. Yes, losing Dalton hurts, but I expect the Bengals will ask Driskel to make a lot of short, safe throws. In his limited time this season Uzomah and Boyd are two of his top targets. Green will also take away some defense coverage. You can trust Boyd as a WR2 this week against a Broncos team that has allowed 18.30 PPR PPG to slot wide receivers since Week 8, the third most in the NFL. They have allowed an average of 80.3 receiving yards per game in that span, also the third most.