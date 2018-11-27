Week 13 fantasy streamers: Add Marcus Mariota

In three games without Cooper Kupp this season, Tyler Higbee (9 targets) and Gerald Everett (8 targets) have each been involved just enough to place them on the streaming radar. There's just one problem, though... these two are splitting opportunity. Again, in Kupp's three missed contests, Higbee has run 50 routes to Everett's 37 (per Next Gen Stats). While Higbee has seen more playing time, Everett (3 targets) has been more involved in the red-zone than Higbee (1 target) with Kupp out of the lineup. Unfortunately, there is no way to decipher the better play out of these two tight ends this week. Both have TE2 appeal against a Lions defense that is permitting the fourth-most PPR points per target to the position.