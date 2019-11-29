Week 13 fantasy matchups: Everything you need to know

When the Seahawks have the ball: Now back at home and favored to win in Week 13, Russell Wilson and Seattle's entire passing attack is in an elite bounceback spot against Minnesota. While the Vikings front seven can still create tons of pressure, their secondary is getting ripped to shreds by boundary receivers. Only Tampa Bay (35.2) has allowed more PPR points per game to receivers aligned out wide than Seattle (32.5) over the last two months so Tyler Lockett (1/38 in Week 12) and D.K. Metcalf (3/35) should get back on track on MNF. Jacob Hollister should have scored again last week -- Russell Wilson badly overthrew him while Hollister was wide open in the end zone -- but he ended up flopping for 2/22 alongside Lockett and Metcalf. Still, we can go back to Hollister as a low-end TE1 start in Week 13 against a Vikings team that has quietly allowed the 4th-most receptions per game to tight ends this year. Chris Carson is an incredible running back, but Seattle is growing tired of his "fumblitis". Carson has put the ball on the ground a league-high 7 times this year and he was involved in yet another turnover last week on a botched exchange between him and Wilson. The Seahawks have stood by Carson all year despite his repeated fumbles but last week may have been a turning point as Rashaad Penny took advantage of his career-high in carries (14) and snaps (46 percent), roasting the Eagles run defense for 129 yards and a score. You can't start Penny in any fantasy leagues next week, but it'll be very interesting to see if Carson's demotion lasts more than one game. I genuinely have no idea what to expect.