Week 13 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Benny Snell, RB, PIT -- If James Conner's comments on Monday are any indication, it sure sounds like the Steelers are likely to be without their star back for a second-straight game while he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh changed up their backfield plans this past week with Conner out of the lineup and instead of giving Jaylen Samuels the bulk of the work, the Steelers promoted rookie Benny Snell to starter in his first game back from a knee injury. Snell handled 21 of Pittsburgh's 31 RB carries in Week 12 and led the group in snaps (49 percent) with Samuels (30 percent), Trey Edmunds (16 percent), and Kerrith Whyte (9 percent) also working in a decent amount. After posting 103 scrimmage yards on 22 touches this past week, Snell will be on the FLEX radar in 12-team leagues in Week 13 against Cleveland if Conner does not play. The Browns have allowed the 6th-most yards per carry to running backs this season.