Week 13 fantasy football notebook

» A halftime running back report for you: Le'Veon Bell has 82 rushing yards on 15 carries while Mark Ingram has rushed for 73 yards on 11 attempts. Fantasy owners would appreciate a second-half touchdown by either of these guys. Giovani Bernard has five carries for 44 yards and Jeremy Hill has six attempts for 23 yards. It seems to be a pretty even split so far with Bernard being the more effective back thus far. - MF