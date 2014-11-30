Week 13 fantasy football notebook

» Last week, C.J. Anderson took 27 carries for 167 yards against the Dolphins. This week, the second-year Cal product dominated once again with 32 carries for 168 yards against the Chiefs which netted his fantasy owners a solid 24.50 fantasy points. - MF
» Ladies and gentlemen, meet Jamaal Charles. Oh, wait. You're already familiar with him? Then you're familiar with the fact that he likes getting into the end zone. Which he has done again on Sunday night. - MF
» The Chiefs are finally on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith to Anthony Fasano. Wish it went to Travis Kelce though. Still no touchdowns for a Kansas City Wide receiver this season. Jamaal Charles has just 24 rushing yards with a few minutes left in the first half. - MF
» C.J. Anderson's fantasy production continues, this time on a 15-yard pass from Mr. Manning. Anderson has 65 total yards and the score so far. That's two touchdowns on two drives for Denver. Kansas City has punted twice. - MF
» C.J. Anderson has 31 yards on six carries and Peyton Manning has already thrown a touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas. And that was just the Broncos' first drive. - MF
» It's a close one in Green Bay as the Patriots just pulled within three points on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Brandon LaFell for the second time in the game. This game is going to come down to the wire which usually means a lot more fantasy points are coming. - MF
» Since Julio Jones' first quarter touchdown, the Falcons have scored nothing but field goals. Matt Bryant has hit all four of his attempts and has 14.00 fantasy points so far. - MF
» The Falcons have scored on their first three possessions against what was supposed to be a tough Cardinals defense. Rookie tight end Levine Toilolo and Julio Jones both have receiving touchdowns already. Meanwhile, Steven Jackson busted a 55-yard run and has 61 yards on four carries. - MF
» After a slow start, Philip Rivers has rebounded well with more than 350 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Keenan Allen. The matchup didn't look great, but if you had to roll with Sir Bolo, you're feeling good. - MG
» Ben Roethlisberger hadn't thrown a touchdown until there was less than three minutes left in the game against New Orleans. Then he tossed two of them to Antonio Brown. That's right, Brown caught two garbage time scores and a 2-point conversion with under three minutes left to play. Le'Veon Bell finished the game with 221 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown of his own. - MF
» Andrew Luck now has five touchdown passes on the day, with the latest falling into the wide open arms of rookie Donte Moncrief. It was his second of the day. - AG
» Ryan Fitzpatrick has six touchdown passes today. His latest one went to J.J. Watt. Let's just all go home. - MG
» DeSean Jackson had a touchdown catch earlier in the game for the Redskins, but has now been officially ruled out with a fibula contusion. - AG
» I said earlier that it could be a big day for Tre Mason. That turned out to be somewhat of an understatement as he now has three total touchdowns and 165 yards from scrimmage. That equals 34.50 fantasy points. - MF
» Drew Brees is having a day. He just threw his fifth touchdown pass to Marques Colston. It's Coltson's second straight game with a score and Brees now has over 30 fantasy points. - MF
» Coby Fleener had one of the worst drops of the season, but he's also scored two touchdowns for the Colts today. The latest was a 73-yarder. - AG
» Don't look now, but the Jaguars have taken the lead over the Giants after they returned a Larry Donnell fumble for a touchdown. - MF
» It's scoop and score time in Indianapolis, as the Colts just returned a Colt McCoy fumble for a touchdown. - AG
» Well, look at that. Blake Bortles just hit Marqise Lee for a 30-yard touchdown, but the failed two-point conversion makes it 21-16, Giants. - AG
» Drew Brees now has four passing touchdowns against the Steelers. The most recent was a 69-yard bomb to Kenny Stills who leads the Saints in receiving with four catches for 144 yards. #KABOOM - MF
» Andy Dalton just threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Green who now has four catches for 57 yards and the score. Unfortunately Dalton's three interceptions have been detrimental to his fantasy point total today. - MF
» Le'Veon Bell is a beast. He just scored the Steelers' first touchdown of the day and has racked up 94 yards on 20 carries. He has now scored in three of his last four. - MF
» The #MarchTo1100 is going strong. DeAndre Hopkins is over 150 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns today. That's also four TD throws for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Because, of course it is. - MG
» Colt McCoy is playing some school-yard football today. He must have flashed back to his Texas days, as he juked three Colts defenders before hitting Logan Paulsen for a touchdown. - AG
» The Jaguars scored a touchdown! Hooray! Of course, it was their defense diving on a fumble in the end zone, but a score is a score. - AG
» Lots going on in Houston. Zach Mettenberger leaves with an injury and Jake Locker promptly throws a pick. But Jason McCourty erases it with a scoop-and-score of an Andre Johnson fumble for a touchdown. Strange days, indeed. - MG
» The Panthers have shown a pulse, people! Cam Newton hit Philly Brownfor a touchdown to make it 28-13, Vikings. So, there's that. - AG
» The Saints are just full of #ThatHelpsNoOne touchdowns today. Nick Toon just scored on an 11-yard catch. Drew Brees owners are happy though since it's his third touchdown pass of the day. - MF
» The Chargers haven't offered much in the way of offense, as expected. But Joe Flacco has given you ... well, not much either. - MG
» Through one half, Ryan Fitzpatrick has been a fantasy monster with three touchdown passes and more than 20 points. We all saw that coming, right? Right? - MG
» A halftime running back report for you: Le'Veon Bell has 82 rushing yards on 15 carries while Mark Ingram has rushed for 73 yards on 11 attempts. Fantasy owners would appreciate a second-half touchdown by either of these guys. Giovani Bernard has five carries for 44 yards and Jeremy Hill has six attempts for 23 yards. It seems to be a pretty even split so far with Bernard being the more effective back thus far. - MF
» In a scene that felt all too familiar, a holding penalty took away what would have been an Alfred Morris touchdown, so naturally on the next play Washington gives it to Roy Helu, who scores. Sigh. - AG
» The rout is on in Minnesota, as Greg Jennings just took a short Teddy Bridgewater pass into the end zone to make it 28-3, Vikings. - AG
» Here's a #ThatHelpsNoOne update for you. Erik Lorig (Saints FB), Benjamin Watson (Saints TE) and Cory Harkey (Rams TE) all have receiving touchdowns today. Good times. - MF
» Okay Andy Dalton, you sort of made up for your two first-half interceptions with that rushing touchdown. We still don't trust you though. - MF
» Ryan Fitzpatrick has two touchdown passes today. That's more of an indictment of the Titans defense than it is any sort of praise of Fitzpatrick. As you were. - MG
» The Colts are rolling now. Andrew Luck just fired an absolute missile at T.Y. Hilton from about five yards away, but T.Y. caught it like it was nothing. - AG
» Rashad Jennings is having himself a day, as he just found the end zone for the second time in the first half. It's 21-0, Giants. - AG
» The Minnesota defense has been on fire today, scoring their second touchdown on their second blocked punt. Yikes, Carolina. - AG
» Doug Martin is actually looking good today against a soft Bengals run defense. He leads the Bucs' backfield with 10 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He's already put up double-digit fantasy points early in the second quarter. - MF
» The Rams are racking up points in the first half against the Raiders as they're already up 21-0. Tavon Austin just darted into the end zone on an 18 yard run. It's his second touchdown in two games. - MF
» The Trent Richardson experiment has taken another turn for the worst. Boom Herron just galloped in for a 49-yard touchdown and has been seeing more work than T-Rich thus far. For reference, T-Rich's career-long rush is only 32 yards. Also, the first Indy touchdown was an Andrew Luck pass to a wide open Coby Fleener . - AG
» Rashad Jennings pounded into the end zone to complete the Giants 19-play, nearly 10-minute drive. They then capped off their next scoring drive with a Preston Parker touchdown catch. It's 14-0, Giants. - AG
» If you took our advice and streamed the Minnesota defense, you're pretty thrilled right now. Adam Thielen not only blocked a Carolina punt, but then picked it up and returned it for the score. Minnesota is up 14-0 early over the Panthers, and Derek Anderson has been seen warming up on the sideline as Cam Newton has been taking a beating. - AG
» With Benny Cunningham inactive, Tre Mason is set to get a full workload against a porous Radiers defense. The rookie has already taken advantage of the matchup and scored on an impressive 35-yard screen play for the Rams. Mason could have a huge day. - Matt Franciscovich
» Our first #ThatHelpsNoOne candidate is Ryan Griffin who caught a touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick. That one's going to be tough to beat. - MG
» Ah, it's good to see you again, Kyle Rudolph. After missing much of the season with injuries, Rudolph caught the first touchdown pass of the day from Teddy Bridgewater. Minnesota is up 7-0 early over the Panthers. - Alex Gelhar
» Not much to see in this week's inactives. Very few surprises -- however Arian Foster is active for the Texans. Bad news if you were holding on to Alfred Blue this week. - Marcas Grant