Week 13 Cheat Sheet

The Giants boast one of the best run-stuffing defensive fronts in the NFL. With the four linemen able to eat up and get off blocks, the Giants aren't required to stuff the box to stop the run. How that strategy plays out Sunday in Pittsburgh could have residual ramifications. Le'Veon Bell is the most patient runner in the NFL, allowing him to skirt through holes other backs never see. If the Giants wall off the line, however, will the Steelers scrap the running game for a quick pass attack? Expect to see a lot of Bell in the pass game matched up on linebackers, where he can win in space and not have to deal with the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon.