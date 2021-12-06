Week 13 big games, 8 teams outside looking in, rookie QB report and reaction to Joe Brady firing

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio discusses the eight teams who are outside looking in, while focusing on the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. Following that, the guys preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookie quarterbacks based off their Week 13 performances. After, the guys give their reactions to the Carolina Panthers firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady and discuss what went wrong. To wrap up the show, the trio looks at how impressive this rookie class has been.