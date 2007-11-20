Week 12 value meter: Hasselbeck a good start

Week 12: Thursday Games Start this Week: Green Bay, Detroit, New York Jets, Dallas, Indianapolis, Atlanta.

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated November 20. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. Tom Brady NE vs. PHI
    1. Tony Romo DAL vs. NYJ
    2. Brett Favre GB at DET
    3. Derek Anderson CLE vs. HOU
    4. *Matt Hasselbeck SEA at STL -- Note: Won't practice much this week due to soreness in ribs, but expected to play on Sunday.
    5. Carson Palmer CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Better fantasy day than real life day, unless your league has significant penalties for interceptions.
    6. Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. MIA
    7. Drew Brees NO at CAR -- Note: The two interceptions last week weren't necessarily his fault, but the fact remains that he's tied for the most interceptions in the league so far. At least his owners have gotten decent garbage time production the last two weeks.
    8. Matt Schaub HOU at CLE
    9. Kurt Warner AZ vs. SF
    10. Peyton Manning IND at ATL -- Note: Hard to rank him higher with any sort of confidence until he gets some of his receivers back.
    11. Vince Young TEN at CIN
    12. Jeff Garcia TB vs. WAS
    13. Eli Manning NYG vs. MIN
    14. *Jon Kitna DET vs. GB
    15. Marc Bulger STL vs. SEA -- Note: Got sacked six times again by the Niners; had a similar day the last time the Rams played Seattle.
    16. Jay Cutler DEN at CHI
    17. Jason Campbell WAS at TB
    18. *Donovan McNabb PHI at NE -- Note: Dealing with ankle and thumb injuries. A.J. Feeley was passable in relief.
    19. David Garrard JAC vs. BUF
    20. Kellen Clemens NYJ at DAL
    21. Brodie Croyle KC vs. OAK
    22. Philip Rivers SD vs. BAL
    23. *Kyle Boller BAL at SD -- Note: Late rally covered up how poorly Boller played against the Browns.
    24. *Rex Grossman CHI vs. DEN -- Note: Coach Lovie Smith hasn't committed to Grossman or Brian Griese as the starter yet.
    25. *Daunte Culpepper OAK at KC
    26. *Joey Harrington ATL vs. IND -- Note: Harrington was the lesser of two evils in comparison with Byron Leftwich last week. No word yet on who starts on Thursday night.
    27. J.P. Losman BUF at JAC -- Note: Gets the start over Trent Edwards again this week.
    28. *Vinny Testaverde CAR vs. NO
    29. *John Beck MIA at PIT
    30. *Alex Smith SF at AZ -- Note: Will it be Smith or Trent Dilfer again this week? Dilfer did nothing until the fourth quarter, and even then, the results were underwhelming.
    31. *Tarvaris Jackson MIN at NYG

Running Back

  1. Joseph Addai IND at ATL
    1. *Brian Westbrook PHI at NE -- Note: Questions about his knee grew as the week went on, but ultimately he was fine against Miami.
    2. LaDainian Tomlinson SD vs. BAL
    3. Willie Parker PIT vs. MIA -- Note: Good matchup, but then again, last week was theoretically a good one too.
    4. Willis McGahee BAL at SD
    5. LenDale White TEN at CIN
    6. Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. BUF
    7. Chester Taylor MIN at NYG
    8. Steven Jackson STL vs. SEA
    9. Priest Holmes KC vs. OAK
    10. Edgerrin James AZ vs. SF
    11. *Earnest Graham TB vs. WAS -- Note: Ankle looked just fine last week, but then again, it was against the Falcons.
    12. Reggie Bush NO at CAR -- Note: Still not running well (3.6 yards per carry), but receptions are saving his value.
    13. Marion Barber DAL vs. NYJ
    14. *Maurice Morris SEA at STL -- Note: We're going to operate under the assumption that Morris starts again until told otherwise.
    15. *Brandon Jacobs NYG vs. MIN -- Note: "Tweaked" hamstring is a concern, as is Jacobs' matchup against Minnesota's tough run defense.
    16. *Ryan Grant GB at DET -- Note: "Mild" ankle sprain, combined with a short week to recover.
    17. Jamal Lewis CLE vs. HOU
    18. Cedric Benson CHI vs. DEN -- Note: If you squint carefully, you can see that Benson actually had a handful of longer runs last week.
    19. Jesse Chatman MIA at PIT
    20. Justin Fargas OAK at KC
    21. Clinton Portis WAS at TB
    22. Thomas Jones NYJ at DAL
    23. *Selvin Young DEN at CHI -- Note: Sprained his knee on Monday night but later returned after his replacement, Andre Hall, got banged up. Travis Henry likely will begin serving a suspension this week.
    24. Ron Dayne HOU at CLE
    25. Julius Jones DAL vs. NYJ
    26. Warrick Dunn ATL vs. IND
    27. *Frank Gore SF at AZ
    28. *Kevin Jones DET vs. GB
    29. *Reuben Droughns NYG vs. MIN -- Note: Could start if Jacobs can't go.
    30. Fred Taylor JAC vs. BUF
    31. *Laurence Maroney NE vs. PHI -- Note: Did he or did he not suffer a foot injury on Sunday night?
    32. *DeShaun Foster CAR vs. NO
    33. *Chris Brown TEN at CIN -- Note: Spot duty on Monday night, but workload could increase with Henry suspended. Great matchup to boot.
    34. Kenny Watson CIN vs. TEN
    35. Adrian Peterson CHI vs. DEN
    36. Correll Buckhalter PHI at NE
    37. *Anthony Thomas BUF at JAC
    38. *Michael Pittman TB vs. WAS
    39. *Rudi Johnson CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Not running well, nor is the line blocking well. The Bengals should continue to keep Kenny Watson on the field more often.
    40. Najeh Davenport PIT vs. MIA
    41. Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU at CLE
    42. Leon Washington NYJ at DAL
    43. *Kolby Smith KC vs. OAK
    44. DeAngelo Williams CAR vs. NO
    45. *T.J. Duckett DET vs. GB
    46. *Andre Hall DEN at CHI -- Note: Filled in capably after Selvin Young left with an injury.
    47. Kevin Faulk NE vs. PHI
    48. Kenton Keith IND at ATL
    49. Aaron Stecker NO at CAR
    50. Greg Jones JAC vs. BUF
    51. Ladell Betts WAS at TB
    52. Musa Smith BAL at SD
    53. *Maurice Hicks SF at AZ
    54. *Jerious Norwood ATL vs. IND -- Note: Ineffective last week, and it's a short week this week.
    55. Leonard Weaver SEA at STL
    56. Jason Wright CLE vs. HOU
    57. Michael Turner SD vs. BAL
    58. Pierre Thomas NO at CAR
    59. *Dwayne Wright BUF at JAC
    60. Brian Leonard STL vs. SEA
    61. *Ahmad Bradshaw NYG vs. MIN -- Note: Could see some action if Brandon Jacobs can't go.
    62. Michael Robinson SF at AZ
    63. *Chris Henry TEN at CIN -- Note: Could begin suspension this week.
    64. *Ahman Green HOU at CLE -- Note: Day-to-day (knee) for the rest of the season.
    65. *Shaun Alexander SEA at STL -- Note: Operating under the assumption that he won't play until we see him practice.
    66. *Marshawn Lynch BUF at JAC -- Note: It's not looking likely that Lynch (ankle) will be able to return this week.
    67. *LaMont Jordan OAK at KC -- Note: Scratched last week.
    68. *Larry Johnson KC vs. OAK -- Note: Will he play at all again this season?
    69. *Travis Henry DEN at CHI -- Note: Awaiting word on suspension appeal, but we don't anticipate a positive result.
    70. *Adrian Peterson MIN at NYG -- Note: Not yet ruled out for this week, but a couple of weeks from now still seems like a more realistic return date.

Wide Receiver

  1. Randy Moss NE vs. PHI
    1. Terrell Owens DAL vs. NYJ
    2. Braylon Edwards CLE vs. HOU
    3. Reggie Wayne IND at ATL
    4. Andre Johnson HOU at CLE -- Note: The knee looked fine - now he gets to face an already weak Browns secondary that could be without Eric Wright this week.
    5. Marques Colston NO at CAR
    6. Greg Jennings GB at DET
    7. *T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Missed time late in the loss to the Cardinals with a hip injury. Expect him to miss practice time this week.
    8. Larry Fitzgerald AZ vs. SF -- Note: He's been playing through a minor shoulder injury the last few weeks.
    9. Wes Welker NE vs. PHI
    10. Hines Ward PIT vs. MIA
    11. D.J. Hackett SEA at STL
    12. Torry Holt STL vs. SEA
    13. Joey Galloway TB vs. WAS
    14. Chris Henry CIN vs. TEN -- Note: More of an end zone threat than Chad Johnson at this point. He's starting to emulate him in dropped passes, though.
    15. Anquan Boldin AZ vs. SF
    16. *Chad Johnson CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Missed some practice last week with a skin issue, then had an unforced fumble deep in Arizona territory in the loss to the Cardinals.
    17. Brandon Marshall DEN at CHI
    18. Roy Williams DET vs. GB
    19. Bernard Berrian CHI vs. DEN
    20. *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. MIN -- Note: Still trying to overcome ankle woes, and had a couple of drops last week.
    21. Bobby Engram SEA at STL
    22. Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at DAL
    23. Donald Driver GB at DET
    24. Kevin Curtis PHI at NE
    25. Derrick Mason BAL at SD
    26. Shaun McDonald DET vs. GB
    27. Dwayne Bowe KC vs. OAK
    28. Roddy White ATL vs. IND
    29. Lee Evans BUF at JAC
    30. Chris Chambers SD vs. BAL
    31. Patrick Crayton DAL vs. NYJ
    32. Donte Stallworth NE vs. PHI
    33. Arnaz Battle SF at AZ
    34. *Steve Smith CAR vs. NO -- Note: Sat out last week with his shin injury, but has a shot to play this week.
    35. *Santana Moss WAS at TB -- Note: Nice game, but how many people actually had the confidence in him to start him?
    36. Reggie Brown PHI at NE
    37. David Patten NO at CAR
    38. *Calvin Johnson DET vs. GB -- Note: Highlight-reel touchdown catch last week, but his back is still bothering him.
    39. Kevin Walter HOU at CLE
    40. Reggie Williams JAC vs. BUF
    41. Muhsin Muhammad CHI vs. DEN
    42. Mark Clayton BAL at SD -- Note: Major disappointment, again, last week.
    43. Ronald Curry OAK at KC
    44. Marty Booker MIA at PIT
    45. Brandon Stokley DEN at CHI -- Note: Settling in nicely, but if Walker returns, what happens to his role?
    46. Justin Gage TEN at CIN -- Note: Role increasing with other Titans receivers failing.
    47. *Laveranues Coles NYJ at DAL -- Note: Left ankle injury, plus a short week to recover.
    48. Andre Davis HOU at CLE
    49. Ike Hilliard TB vs. WAS
    50. Amani Toomer NYG vs. MIN
    51. Roscoe Parrish BUF at JAC
    52. *Sidney Rice MIN at NYG
    53. Ted Ginn MIA at PIT
    54. *Jerry Porter OAK at KC
    55. Roydell Williams TEN at CIN
    56. Deion Branch SEA at STL
    57. Keenan McCardell WAS at TB
    58. Brandon Jones TEN at CIN -- Note: Several drops on Monday night - is Jones losing favored receiver status to Justin Gage?
    59. *Joe Jurevicius CLE vs. HOU
    60. *Isaac Bruce STL vs. SEA -- Note: Hamstring looked just fine last week.
    61. Mike Furrey DET vs. GB
    62. James Jones GB at DET
    63. Ernest Wilford JAC vs. BUF
    64. Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. BUF
    65. Vincent Jackson SD vs. BAL
    66. Bryant Johnson AZ vs. SF
    67. Devery Henderson NO at CAR
    68. Drew Bennett STL vs. SEA
    69. Nate Burleson SEA at STL
    70. Josh Reed BUF at JAC
    71. Bobby Wade MIN at NYG
    72. *Darrell Jackson SF at AZ
    73. *Javon Walker DEN at CHI -- Note: Could practice and possibly return from his knee injury this week.
    74. *Santonio Holmes PIT vs. MIA -- Note: Sprained right ankle against the Jets. Doubtful, and it's a Monday night game.
    75. *Marvin Harrison IND at ATL -- Note: Injury is a bursted bursa sac. With the short week, we're going to assume that Harrison won't play again.
    76. *Demetrius Williams BAL at SD
    77. *Antwaan Randle El WAS at TB -- Note: Shoulder injury - might play, but will be brought along slowly this week.
    78. *James Thrash WAS at TB -- Note: High ankle sprain.
    79. *Anthony Gonzalez IND at ATL

Tight End

  1. Kellen Winslow CLE vs. HOU
    1. Antonio Gates SD vs. BAL
    2. Jason Witten DAL vs. NYJ
    3. Jeremy Shockey NYG vs. MIN
    4. *Dallas Clark IND at ATL -- Note: Several drops against the Chiefs.
    5. Heath Miller PIT vs. MIA
    6. Tony Gonzalez KC vs. OAK
    7. Donald Lee GB at DET
    8. Chris Cooley WAS at TB
    9. *Owen Daniels HOU at CLE -- Note: Played on despite a broken nose last week.
    10. Ben Watson NE vs. PHI
    11. L.J. Smith PHI at NE
    12. *Chris Baker NYJ at DAL -- Note: Eight catches in two games since Clemens took over at quarterback.
    13. Greg Olsen CHI vs. DEN
    14. *Alge Crumpler ATL vs. IND
    15. Bo Scaife TEN at CIN
    16. Tony Scheffler DEN at CHI
    17. Vernon Davis SF at AZ
    18. Alex Smith TB vs. WAS
    19. Leonard Pope AZ vs. SF
    20. Eric Johnson NO at CAR
    21. Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. BUF
    22. Randy McMichael STL vs. SEA
    23. Jeff King CAR vs. NO
    24. Desmond Clark CHI vs. DEN
    25. Quinn Sypniewski BAL at SD
    26. *Todd Heap BAL at SD
    27. Will Heller SEA at STL
    28. Ben Utecht IND at ATL
    29. Zach Miller OAK at KC
    30. *Robert Royal BUF at JAC

Kicker

  1. Nick Folk DAL vs. NYJ
    1. Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. PHI
    2. Phil Dawson CLE vs. HOU
    3. Shayne Graham CIN vs. TEN
    4. Jeff Reed PIT vs. MIA
    5. Rob Bironas TEN at CIN
    6. Josh Brown SEA at STL
    7. Robbie Gould CHI vs. DEN
    8. Nate Kaeding SD vs. BAL
    9. Kris Brown HOU at CLE
    10. Mason Crosby GB at DET
    11. Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. MIN
    12. Neil Rackers AZ vs. SF
    13. Jason Elam DEN at CHI
    14. Jason Hanson DET vs. GB
    15. Jeff Wilkins STL vs. SEA
    16. David Akers PHI at NE
    17. *Adam Vinatieri IND at ATL -- Note: Does he have a sore plant foot as rumored?
    18. Matt Stover BAL at SD
    19. Ryan Longwell MIN at NYG
    20. Sebastian Janikowski OAK at KC
    21. Rian Lindell BUF at JAC
    22. Joe Nedney SF at AZ
    23. Morten Andersen ATL vs. IND

Defense

  1. Pittsburgh vs. Miami
    1. New England vs. Philadelphia
    2. Seattle at St. Louis
    3. New York Giants vs. Minnesota
    4. Dallas vs. New York Jets
    5. San Diego vs. Baltimore
    6. Arizona vs. San Francisco
    7. Indianapolis at Atlanta
    8. Jacksonville vs. Buffalo
    9. Kansas City vs. Oakland
    10. Green Bay at Detroit
    11. Tampa Bay vs. Washington
    12. Chicago vs. Denver
    13. Tennessee at Cincinnati
    14. Denver at Chicago
    15. Detroit vs. Green Bay
    16. Minnesota at New York Giants
    17. Baltimore at San Diego
    18. St. Louis vs. Seattle
    19. New Orleans at Carolina
    20. Cleveland vs. Houston
    21. Washington at Tampa Bay
    22. Houston at Cleveland
    23. San Francisco at Arizona
    24. Buffalo at Jacksonville
    25. Carolina vs. New Orleans
    26. Oakland at Kansas City
    27. Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
    28. Miami at Pittsburgh
    29. Atlanta vs. Indianapolis
    30. New York Jets at Dallas
    31. Philadelphia at New England
