Week 12 value meter: Hasselbeck a good start

Week 12: Thursday Games Start this Week: Green Bay, Detroit, New York Jets, Dallas, Indianapolis, Atlanta.
Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated November 20. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
Quarterback
- Tom Brady NE vs. PHI
- Tony Romo DAL vs. NYJ
- Brett Favre GB at DET
- Derek Anderson CLE vs. HOU
- *Matt Hasselbeck SEA at STL -- Note: Won't practice much this week due to soreness in ribs, but expected to play on Sunday.
- Carson Palmer CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Better fantasy day than real life day, unless your league has significant penalties for interceptions.
- Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. MIA
- Drew Brees NO at CAR -- Note: The two interceptions last week weren't necessarily his fault, but the fact remains that he's tied for the most interceptions in the league so far. At least his owners have gotten decent garbage time production the last two weeks.
- Matt Schaub HOU at CLE
- Kurt Warner AZ vs. SF
- Peyton Manning IND at ATL -- Note: Hard to rank him higher with any sort of confidence until he gets some of his receivers back.
- Vince Young TEN at CIN
- Jeff Garcia TB vs. WAS
- Eli Manning NYG vs. MIN
- *Jon Kitna DET vs. GB
- Marc Bulger STL vs. SEA -- Note: Got sacked six times again by the Niners; had a similar day the last time the Rams played Seattle.
- Jay Cutler DEN at CHI
- Jason Campbell WAS at TB
- *Donovan McNabb PHI at NE -- Note: Dealing with ankle and thumb injuries. A.J. Feeley was passable in relief.
- David Garrard JAC vs. BUF
- Kellen Clemens NYJ at DAL
- Brodie Croyle KC vs. OAK
- Philip Rivers SD vs. BAL
- *Kyle Boller BAL at SD -- Note: Late rally covered up how poorly Boller played against the Browns.
- *Rex Grossman CHI vs. DEN -- Note: Coach Lovie Smith hasn't committed to Grossman or Brian Griese as the starter yet.
- *Daunte Culpepper OAK at KC
- *Joey Harrington ATL vs. IND -- Note: Harrington was the lesser of two evils in comparison with Byron Leftwich last week. No word yet on who starts on Thursday night.
- J.P. Losman BUF at JAC -- Note: Gets the start over Trent Edwards again this week.
- *Vinny Testaverde CAR vs. NO
- *John Beck MIA at PIT
- *Alex Smith SF at AZ -- Note: Will it be Smith or Trent Dilfer again this week? Dilfer did nothing until the fourth quarter, and even then, the results were underwhelming.
- *Tarvaris Jackson MIN at NYG
Running Back
- Joseph Addai IND at ATL
- *Brian Westbrook PHI at NE -- Note: Questions about his knee grew as the week went on, but ultimately he was fine against Miami.
- LaDainian Tomlinson SD vs. BAL
- Willie Parker PIT vs. MIA -- Note: Good matchup, but then again, last week was theoretically a good one too.
- Willis McGahee BAL at SD
- LenDale White TEN at CIN
- Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. BUF
- Chester Taylor MIN at NYG
- Steven Jackson STL vs. SEA
- Priest Holmes KC vs. OAK
- Edgerrin James AZ vs. SF
- *Earnest Graham TB vs. WAS -- Note: Ankle looked just fine last week, but then again, it was against the Falcons.
- Reggie Bush NO at CAR -- Note: Still not running well (3.6 yards per carry), but receptions are saving his value.
- Marion Barber DAL vs. NYJ
- *Maurice Morris SEA at STL -- Note: We're going to operate under the assumption that Morris starts again until told otherwise.
- *Brandon Jacobs NYG vs. MIN -- Note: "Tweaked" hamstring is a concern, as is Jacobs' matchup against Minnesota's tough run defense.
- *Ryan Grant GB at DET -- Note: "Mild" ankle sprain, combined with a short week to recover.
- Jamal Lewis CLE vs. HOU
- Cedric Benson CHI vs. DEN -- Note: If you squint carefully, you can see that Benson actually had a handful of longer runs last week.
- Jesse Chatman MIA at PIT
- Justin Fargas OAK at KC
- Clinton Portis WAS at TB
- Thomas Jones NYJ at DAL
- *Selvin Young DEN at CHI -- Note: Sprained his knee on Monday night but later returned after his replacement, Andre Hall, got banged up. Travis Henry likely will begin serving a suspension this week.
- Ron Dayne HOU at CLE
- Julius Jones DAL vs. NYJ
- Warrick Dunn ATL vs. IND
- *Frank Gore SF at AZ
- *Kevin Jones DET vs. GB
- *Reuben Droughns NYG vs. MIN -- Note: Could start if Jacobs can't go.
- Fred Taylor JAC vs. BUF
- *Laurence Maroney NE vs. PHI -- Note: Did he or did he not suffer a foot injury on Sunday night?
- *DeShaun Foster CAR vs. NO
- *Chris Brown TEN at CIN -- Note: Spot duty on Monday night, but workload could increase with Henry suspended. Great matchup to boot.
- Kenny Watson CIN vs. TEN
- Adrian Peterson CHI vs. DEN
- Correll Buckhalter PHI at NE
- *Anthony Thomas BUF at JAC
- *Michael Pittman TB vs. WAS
- *Rudi Johnson CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Not running well, nor is the line blocking well. The Bengals should continue to keep Kenny Watson on the field more often.
- Najeh Davenport PIT vs. MIA
- Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU at CLE
- Leon Washington NYJ at DAL
- *Kolby Smith KC vs. OAK
- DeAngelo Williams CAR vs. NO
- *T.J. Duckett DET vs. GB
- *Andre Hall DEN at CHI -- Note: Filled in capably after Selvin Young left with an injury.
- Kevin Faulk NE vs. PHI
- Kenton Keith IND at ATL
- Aaron Stecker NO at CAR
- Greg Jones JAC vs. BUF
- Ladell Betts WAS at TB
- Musa Smith BAL at SD
- *Maurice Hicks SF at AZ
- *Jerious Norwood ATL vs. IND -- Note: Ineffective last week, and it's a short week this week.
- Leonard Weaver SEA at STL
- Jason Wright CLE vs. HOU
- Michael Turner SD vs. BAL
- Pierre Thomas NO at CAR
- *Dwayne Wright BUF at JAC
- Brian Leonard STL vs. SEA
- *Ahmad Bradshaw NYG vs. MIN -- Note: Could see some action if Brandon Jacobs can't go.
- Michael Robinson SF at AZ
- *Chris Henry TEN at CIN -- Note: Could begin suspension this week.
- *Ahman Green HOU at CLE -- Note: Day-to-day (knee) for the rest of the season.
- *Shaun Alexander SEA at STL -- Note: Operating under the assumption that he won't play until we see him practice.
- *Marshawn Lynch BUF at JAC -- Note: It's not looking likely that Lynch (ankle) will be able to return this week.
- *LaMont Jordan OAK at KC -- Note: Scratched last week.
- *Larry Johnson KC vs. OAK -- Note: Will he play at all again this season?
- *Travis Henry DEN at CHI -- Note: Awaiting word on suspension appeal, but we don't anticipate a positive result.
- *Adrian Peterson MIN at NYG -- Note: Not yet ruled out for this week, but a couple of weeks from now still seems like a more realistic return date.
Wide Receiver
- Randy Moss NE vs. PHI
- Terrell Owens DAL vs. NYJ
- Braylon Edwards CLE vs. HOU
- Reggie Wayne IND at ATL
- Andre Johnson HOU at CLE -- Note: The knee looked fine - now he gets to face an already weak Browns secondary that could be without Eric Wright this week.
- Marques Colston NO at CAR
- Greg Jennings GB at DET
- *T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Missed time late in the loss to the Cardinals with a hip injury. Expect him to miss practice time this week.
- Larry Fitzgerald AZ vs. SF -- Note: He's been playing through a minor shoulder injury the last few weeks.
- Wes Welker NE vs. PHI
- Hines Ward PIT vs. MIA
- D.J. Hackett SEA at STL
- Torry Holt STL vs. SEA
- Joey Galloway TB vs. WAS
- Chris Henry CIN vs. TEN -- Note: More of an end zone threat than Chad Johnson at this point. He's starting to emulate him in dropped passes, though.
- Anquan Boldin AZ vs. SF
- *Chad Johnson CIN vs. TEN -- Note: Missed some practice last week with a skin issue, then had an unforced fumble deep in Arizona territory in the loss to the Cardinals.
- Brandon Marshall DEN at CHI
- Roy Williams DET vs. GB
- Bernard Berrian CHI vs. DEN
- *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. MIN -- Note: Still trying to overcome ankle woes, and had a couple of drops last week.
- Bobby Engram SEA at STL
- Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at DAL
- Donald Driver GB at DET
- Kevin Curtis PHI at NE
- Derrick Mason BAL at SD
- Shaun McDonald DET vs. GB
- Dwayne Bowe KC vs. OAK
- Roddy White ATL vs. IND
- Lee Evans BUF at JAC
- Chris Chambers SD vs. BAL
- Patrick Crayton DAL vs. NYJ
- Donte Stallworth NE vs. PHI
- Arnaz Battle SF at AZ
- *Steve Smith CAR vs. NO -- Note: Sat out last week with his shin injury, but has a shot to play this week.
- *Santana Moss WAS at TB -- Note: Nice game, but how many people actually had the confidence in him to start him?
- Reggie Brown PHI at NE
- David Patten NO at CAR
- *Calvin Johnson DET vs. GB -- Note: Highlight-reel touchdown catch last week, but his back is still bothering him.
- Kevin Walter HOU at CLE
- Reggie Williams JAC vs. BUF
- Muhsin Muhammad CHI vs. DEN
- Mark Clayton BAL at SD -- Note: Major disappointment, again, last week.
- Ronald Curry OAK at KC
- Marty Booker MIA at PIT
- Brandon Stokley DEN at CHI -- Note: Settling in nicely, but if Walker returns, what happens to his role?
- Justin Gage TEN at CIN -- Note: Role increasing with other Titans receivers failing.
- *Laveranues Coles NYJ at DAL -- Note: Left ankle injury, plus a short week to recover.
- Andre Davis HOU at CLE
- Ike Hilliard TB vs. WAS
- Amani Toomer NYG vs. MIN
- Roscoe Parrish BUF at JAC
- *Sidney Rice MIN at NYG
- Ted Ginn MIA at PIT
- *Jerry Porter OAK at KC
- Roydell Williams TEN at CIN
- Deion Branch SEA at STL
- Keenan McCardell WAS at TB
- Brandon Jones TEN at CIN -- Note: Several drops on Monday night - is Jones losing favored receiver status to Justin Gage?
- *Joe Jurevicius CLE vs. HOU
- *Isaac Bruce STL vs. SEA -- Note: Hamstring looked just fine last week.
- Mike Furrey DET vs. GB
- James Jones GB at DET
- Ernest Wilford JAC vs. BUF
- Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. BUF
- Vincent Jackson SD vs. BAL
- Bryant Johnson AZ vs. SF
- Devery Henderson NO at CAR
- Drew Bennett STL vs. SEA
- Nate Burleson SEA at STL
- Josh Reed BUF at JAC
- Bobby Wade MIN at NYG
- *Darrell Jackson SF at AZ
- *Javon Walker DEN at CHI -- Note: Could practice and possibly return from his knee injury this week.
- *Santonio Holmes PIT vs. MIA -- Note: Sprained right ankle against the Jets. Doubtful, and it's a Monday night game.
- *Marvin Harrison IND at ATL -- Note: Injury is a bursted bursa sac. With the short week, we're going to assume that Harrison won't play again.
- *Demetrius Williams BAL at SD
- *Antwaan Randle El WAS at TB -- Note: Shoulder injury - might play, but will be brought along slowly this week.
- *James Thrash WAS at TB -- Note: High ankle sprain.
- *Anthony Gonzalez IND at ATL
Tight End
- Kellen Winslow CLE vs. HOU
- Antonio Gates SD vs. BAL
- Jason Witten DAL vs. NYJ
- Jeremy Shockey NYG vs. MIN
- *Dallas Clark IND at ATL -- Note: Several drops against the Chiefs.
- Heath Miller PIT vs. MIA
- Tony Gonzalez KC vs. OAK
- Donald Lee GB at DET
- Chris Cooley WAS at TB
- *Owen Daniels HOU at CLE -- Note: Played on despite a broken nose last week.
- Ben Watson NE vs. PHI
- L.J. Smith PHI at NE
- *Chris Baker NYJ at DAL -- Note: Eight catches in two games since Clemens took over at quarterback.
- Greg Olsen CHI vs. DEN
- *Alge Crumpler ATL vs. IND
- Bo Scaife TEN at CIN
- Tony Scheffler DEN at CHI
- Vernon Davis SF at AZ
- Alex Smith TB vs. WAS
- Leonard Pope AZ vs. SF
- Eric Johnson NO at CAR
- Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. BUF
- Randy McMichael STL vs. SEA
- Jeff King CAR vs. NO
- Desmond Clark CHI vs. DEN
- Quinn Sypniewski BAL at SD
- *Todd Heap BAL at SD
- Will Heller SEA at STL
- Ben Utecht IND at ATL
- Zach Miller OAK at KC
- *Robert Royal BUF at JAC
Kicker
- Nick Folk DAL vs. NYJ
- Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. PHI
- Phil Dawson CLE vs. HOU
- Shayne Graham CIN vs. TEN
- Jeff Reed PIT vs. MIA
- Rob Bironas TEN at CIN
- Josh Brown SEA at STL
- Robbie Gould CHI vs. DEN
- Nate Kaeding SD vs. BAL
- Kris Brown HOU at CLE
- Mason Crosby GB at DET
- Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. MIN
- Neil Rackers AZ vs. SF
- Jason Elam DEN at CHI
- Jason Hanson DET vs. GB
- Jeff Wilkins STL vs. SEA
- David Akers PHI at NE
- *Adam Vinatieri IND at ATL -- Note: Does he have a sore plant foot as rumored?
- Matt Stover BAL at SD
- Ryan Longwell MIN at NYG
- Sebastian Janikowski OAK at KC
- Rian Lindell BUF at JAC
- Joe Nedney SF at AZ
- Morten Andersen ATL vs. IND
Defense
- Pittsburgh vs. Miami
- New England vs. Philadelphia
- Seattle at St. Louis
- New York Giants vs. Minnesota
- Dallas vs. New York Jets
- San Diego vs. Baltimore
- Arizona vs. San Francisco
- Indianapolis at Atlanta
- Jacksonville vs. Buffalo
- Kansas City vs. Oakland
- Green Bay at Detroit
- Tampa Bay vs. Washington
- Chicago vs. Denver
- Tennessee at Cincinnati
- Denver at Chicago
- Detroit vs. Green Bay
- Minnesota at New York Giants
- Baltimore at San Diego
- St. Louis vs. Seattle
- New Orleans at Carolina
- Cleveland vs. Houston
- Washington at Tampa Bay
- Houston at Cleveland
- San Francisco at Arizona
- Buffalo at Jacksonville
- Carolina vs. New Orleans
- Oakland at Kansas City
- Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
- Miami at Pittsburgh
- Atlanta vs. Indianapolis
- New York Jets at Dallas
- Philadelphia at New England