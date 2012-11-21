Week 12 predictions: 49ers edge Saints; Browns stun Steelers

My brother used to try to get me to pick the worst player cards from all the teams in Strat-O-Matic Football and play an "All-Suck Bowl." Why this Monday-nighter prompted that memory, I couldn't tell you. What we do know is that these are two organizations that seem rudderless at the moment. The big factor determining who will win is health -- namely that of Michael Vick and LeSean McCoy. If they suit up, I like the Philadelphia Eagles at home, given Cam Newton's shaky play this season. If it's a Foles Bowl, the Carolina Panthers improve to 3-8. #CARvsPHI