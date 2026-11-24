Week 12 NFL MVP tracker: Brock Purdy reclaims No. 1 spot; what is each candidate thankful for?
As we head into Thanksgiving, it's time to get a little cheesy.
No, not mac & cheesy, the way Aunt Betty makes it with a creamy roux and 17 pounds of dairy that, paired with turkey, will most definitely zonk you out on the couch on Thursday as the Cowboys' defense gives up another 83-yard scoring drive.
With the holiday season ahead, we're gonna take a moment to get a tad corny.
Seemingly every year, after the MVP winner is announced, he takes the stage and notes that he couldn't have won the league's highest individual honor without a supporting cast bolstering his play. It's not a lie. Winners need to be surrounded by winners. Yes, they might do the heavy lifting or raise all boats, but no football player wins or loses alone.
With that in mind, this week we'll note a few things each MVP candidate should be thankful for as we prepare to scarf out on Week 12.
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows below reflect movement from the Week 11 edition.
- All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
Purdy regained his place atop the MVP race by dismantling a Brian Flores defense that had previously looked impenetrable. It was the most impressive outing of the season, given the opponent.
Things to be thankful for:
1) Kyle Shanahan. When it comes to Purdy's ascendance, I'm not one to give credit solely to Shanahan's scheme or play-calling. That's disingenuous and flat-out wrong. However, Purdy landed in the PERFECT offense to maximize his superpowers. Perhaps he would have succeeded elsewhere, but he's having this much prolonged success because the marriage is ideal.
2) Mike Evans. Christian McCaffrey deserves significant acclaim, too -- we should always be thankful for a checkdown who can take it 75 yards in a blink. However, the difference in the explosive rate with Evans on the field this year is distinct. The 13th-year pro makes everything easier, with Purdy's metrics all improving by leaps and bounds when the wideout's been active, particularly early this season. Everything from passer rating to EPA per play to yards per target to plays under pressure improves when Evans is on the field. His arrival has helped Purdy take his game to the next level.
3) Advanced metrics. Purdy's otherworldly play, pinpoint accuracy, ability to frustrate pass rushers, and the 49ers' standing atop the NFC would have the QB in the MVP race in any era. But his case is much stronger when we have metrics to back up what our eyes are seeing. We can point out that he leads all QBs in EPA per dropback (0.33) by more than 0.11 points, showing he's head-and-shoulders better on a per-snap basis. We can spotlight his league-best success rate (56.2%) to underscore how he keeps the Niners' offense chugging along. Metrics don't define a QB's play, but they help highlight greatness. They're doing that better for Purdy than anyone else right now.
Burrow fell a notch after Monday night's loss at Washington. It felt like the quarterback's worst game of the season, but he still threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. He also had a few balls that easily could have been picked.
Things to be thankful for:
1) Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins. Having the best receiver duo in the land makes life easier on a QB. Burrow can count on one of his two big-play wideouts getting open on most plays. When they don't, they at least clear out space underneath for a TE or RB. Both Chase and Higgins are top five in receiving yards this season, generating a combined 1,776 yards and 14 TDs. Burrow probably would be thriving with just one top-tier receiver. With two, he's lethal.
2) Amarius Mims. The entire O-line has played better for the balance of the season, but Mims' improvement has been jaw-dropping. He's been a stone wall on the right side. Mims' 3.4% QB pressure rate allowed is the fourth-lowest among ALL offensive linemen, per Next Gen Stats (min 100 pass-blocking snaps). The next-closest OT on that list is Garett Bolles, who owns a 5.2% figure. And Mims is doing it while going 1-on-1 at an 88.2% rate (third-highest among all OTs). Mims' ascension has changed the context of Cincinnati's O-line.
3) Revamped defense. Regardless of Monday's outcome, in which the Bengals gave up 428 yards and six straight scoring drives, there is little question that Cincy's D is much improved over last year's iteration. The additions of Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe have been landscape-altering. If Burrow and the Bengals are going to be more than a flashy story this season, it'll be because the defense closed the gap.
Allen threw for 300 yards for the first time since Week 1 but stunningly didn't have a rushing attempt against Miami. His two INTs could have knocked him down, but the Bills handled business in a potential trap game against a divisional foe. Allen will need more TDs and fewer FGs this Thursday against Kansas City, however.
Things to be thankful for:
1) James Cook III. Allen can always count on the gashing running back to keep the club on an even keel. Cook's ability to generate chunk runs and keep Buffalo in positive down-and-distance situations lets Allen take more risks. Cook's threat also helps the play-action game (Allen ranks seventh in PA% this season). The combo of Cook and Allen's legs is devastating for defenses.
2) DJ Moore. The veteran receiver allows Allen to launch more pigskin bombs. Buffalo's passing offense is night-and-day different with Moore on the field. Moore is generating 15.0 yards per catch with a +0.32 EPA per target this season, providing Allen field-stretching acumen. With back-to-back 90-plus-yard outings, Moore's chemistry with Allen is really beginning to coalesce.
3) God, for building him like an Adonis. Allen's physical skills remain otherworldly. The combination of a cannon arm with bulldozing rushing ability makes Allen a demon for defenses. Unlike most QBs who need to rack up 300-yard passing days to receive attention, Allen can go two months between such outings and remain in the MVP hunt because of everything else he brings to the table. His goal-line ability is the biggest advantage in the game right now. Allen's win probability added -- a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's chances of winning -- sits at 228.0%, more than 26 points higher than the next QB.
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After racking up 118 more scrimmage yards (and two TDs) in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, Gibbs remains on pace to break the scrimmage-yards record (2,509, set by Chris Johnson in 2009). He also leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing TDs, carries, rushing first downs, total touches and scrimmage TDs.
Things to be thankful for:
1) Other weapons. If Gibbs were in a different offense, he might find sledding tougher. Oh, he'd still be good, but in an offense with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams -- and conducted by Jared Goff -- Gibbs is great. Defenses can't key on Sonic, else they'll be picked apart by Goff & Co. -- ask Tampa. When the pass loosens up, Gibbs owns the speed and tackle-breaking ability to mash and create big plays. He also feasts on underneath catches when the defense is preoccupied by the other pass-game weapons.
2) Drew Petzing. The entire organization should be thankful that Petzing stabilized the offense after last year's struggles. The offensive coordinator has Detroit's attack humming and isn't afraid of feeding Gibbs. The Lions have handed off to their lead back 222 times -- 13 more than No. 2 on the carries list, James Cook III. (Cook also ranks second in total touches ... 44 behind Gibbs.) Petzing is helping feed the league's best back, and Gibbs is thriving with all the action.
3) Revamped offensive line. Much of last year's ineffective offense stemmed from blocking issues. Not so in 2026. Detroit ranks No. 4 in the league in both run-block win rate and pass-block win rate, per ESPN metrics. Penei Sewell remains a menace after the switch to left tackle. Juice Scruggs has been a find at center. Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge have shored up the guard spots. And rookie Blake Miller has held his own at RT. Together, they have plowed holes for Gibbs that weren't so easily available last year. The running back leads the NFL in missed tackles forced (81), but he's also second in yards before contact (316), meaning his blocking is doing work.
Lawrence was a whisker from dropping out of the top five after Sunday's struggles in a road loss to the Giants. Yet, he's still top five in EPA/dropback and pass EPA and has some of the biggest plays for the division-leading Jags. We needn't flip over and burn the applecart after one wobbly performance (that included a questionable non-TD call). Patrick Mahomes is nipping at his heels, however.
Things to be thankful for:
1) Liam Coen. Like Brock Purdy, Lawrence found his perfect coaching match. Coen's creativity and play sequencing help get the most out of the former No. 1 overall pick. Where previous iterations had Lawrence thinking too much, Coen's offense lets the QB play instinctively and thrive. It isn't a coincidence that the 27-year-old has played the best ball of his career over the last 18 games. Under Coen, Lawrence has the onions to make the throws necessary to win games.
2) Parker Washington. Weekly, Washington makes breathtaking leaps, hanging in the air like Jordan to come down with the pigskin. His ability to get open, stellar hands and run-after-catch ability make Lawrence's job much easier. After bursting onto the scene with a team-high 847 receiving yards last year, Washington is currently on pace for 1,272 in 2026. The free agent-to-be is in for a massive payday, but in the meantime, he'll continue making his QB look good.
3) A lockdown defense. The Jaguars' smothering defense allows the offense more room for error. To wit: Jacksonville has allowed just 16 points following an INT or fumble this season. The Jags' D is top five in EPA per play allowed (-0.18, T-1st), EPA per dropback (-0.18, T-1st), total EPA (-107.1, 1st), points per game allowed (16.7, 3rd), red zone success rate (30.6%, 3rd) and rush yards per game (89.6, 5th). Defenses that repeatedly get stops and give the ball back to the offense are a godsend to any quarterback.
NEXT IN LINE: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks; Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears; Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers; Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions.