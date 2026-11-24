As we head into Thanksgiving, it's time to get a little cheesy.

No, not mac & cheesy, the way Aunt Betty makes it with a creamy roux and 17 pounds of dairy that, paired with turkey, will most definitely zonk you out on the couch on Thursday as the Cowboys' defense gives up another 83-yard scoring drive.

With the holiday season ahead, we're gonna take a moment to get a tad corny.

Seemingly every year, after the MVP winner is announced, he takes the stage and notes that he couldn't have won the league's highest individual honor without a supporting cast bolstering his play. It's not a lie. Winners need to be surrounded by winners. Yes, they might do the heavy lifting or raise all boats, but no football player wins or loses alone.

With that in mind, this week we'll note a few things each MVP candidate should be thankful for as we prepare to scarf out on Week 12.