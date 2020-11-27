Week 12 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Dolphins: OUT: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Solomon Kindley (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb)
Jets: OUT: LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: T Chuma Edoga (ankle), T George Fant (knee, ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), T Alex Lewis (not injury related)
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots
Cardinals: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: Justin Murray (hand), S Charles Washington (groin)
Patriots: OUT: RB Rex Burkhead (knee), T Isaiah Wynn (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), DT Carl Davis (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (hand), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings
Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (concussion); DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Jackson (toe); QUESTIONABLE: S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib), WR Brandon Zylstra (shoulder)
Vikings: OUT: DE Jordan Brailford (not injury related), G Ezra Cleveland (ankle); DOUBTFUL: TE Irv Smith (groin, back)
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
Browns: OUT: S Sheldrick Redwine (knee), CB Denzel Ward (calf); QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Harris (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), G Wyatt Teller (calf)
Jaguars: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (ribs), WR Chris Conley (hip), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), G Andrew Norwell (forearm); QUESTIONABLE: QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand)
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee); QUESTIONABLE: C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle)
Colts: OUT: LB Bobby Okereke (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back, ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), LB Anthony Walker (ribs), S Khari Willis (ribs, shoulder)
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
Giants: QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Williams (ankle)
Bengals: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), RB Giovani Bernard (concussion)
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
Chargers: OUT: CB Casey Hayward (groin), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), DE Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, chest); QUESTIONABLE: RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf)
Bills: OUT: WR John Brown (ankle), T Cody Ford (ankle, knee)
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons
Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: DE Clelin Ferrell (not injury related), S Erik Harris (calf)
Falcons: OUT: RB Todd Gurley (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
49ers: OUT: RB Tevin Coleman (knee), T Tom Compton (concussion), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Dre Greenlaw (illness), DT Javon Kinlaw (not injury related), TE Jordan Reed (illness)
Rams: DOUBTFUL: LB Terrell Lewis (knee); QUESTIONABLE: C Brian Allen (knee), TE Tyler Higbee (elbow)
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos
Saints: OUT: RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (neck)
Broncos: OUT: S Trey Marshall (shin); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), T Demar Dotson (calf, hand), G Graham Glasgow (calf), WR Jerry Jeudy (achilles, ankle), LB Joseph Jones (calf), DT Sylvester Williams (elbow)
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chiefs: No players listed
Bucs: OUT: CB Jamel Dean (concussion), TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related), C A.Q. Shipley (neck); QUESTIONABLE: G Ali Marpet (concussion), T Donovan Smith (ankle)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Bears: DOUBTFUL: QB Nick Foles (hip); QUESTIONABLE: T Rashaad Coward (ankle, knee), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), T Charles Leno (toe), S Sherrick McManis (hand), CB Buster Skrine (ankle)
Packers: QUESTIONABLE: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (achilles), C Corey Linsley (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles)