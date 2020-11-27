Week 12 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Around the NFL

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Dolphins: OUT: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Solomon Kindley (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb)

Jets: OUT: LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: T Chuma Edoga (ankle), T George Fant (knee, ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), T Alex Lewis (not injury related)

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots

Cardinals: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: Justin Murray (hand), S Charles Washington (groin)

Patriots: OUT: RB Rex Burkhead (knee), T Isaiah Wynn (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), DT Carl Davis (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (hand), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (concussion); DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Jackson (toe); QUESTIONABLE: S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib), WR Brandon Zylstra (shoulder)

Vikings: OUT: DE Jordan Brailford (not injury related), G Ezra Cleveland (ankle); DOUBTFUL: TE Irv Smith (groin, back)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Browns: OUT: S Sheldrick Redwine (knee), CB Denzel Ward (calf); QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Harris (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), G Wyatt Teller (calf)

Jaguars: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (ribs), WR Chris Conley (hip), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), G Andrew Norwell (forearm); QUESTIONABLE: QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee); QUESTIONABLE: C Ben Jones (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle)

Colts: OUT: LB Bobby Okereke (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back, ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), LB Anthony Walker (ribs), S Khari Willis (ribs, shoulder)

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Giants: QUESTIONABLE: CB Brandon Williams (ankle)

Bengals: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), RB Giovani Bernard (concussion)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Chargers: OUT: CB Casey Hayward (groin), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), DE Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, chest); QUESTIONABLE: RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf)

Bills: OUT: WR John Brown (ankle), T Cody Ford (ankle, knee)

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: DE Clelin Ferrell (not injury related), S Erik Harris (calf)

Falcons: OUT: RB Todd Gurley (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

49ers: OUT: RB Tevin Coleman (knee), T Tom Compton (concussion), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Dre Greenlaw (illness), DT Javon Kinlaw (not injury related), TE Jordan Reed (illness)

Rams: DOUBTFUL: LB Terrell Lewis (knee); QUESTIONABLE: C Brian Allen (knee), TE Tyler Higbee (elbow)

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos

Saints: OUT: RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (neck)

Broncos: OUT: S Trey Marshall (shin); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), T Demar Dotson (calf, hand), G Graham Glasgow (calf), WR Jerry Jeudy (achilles, ankle), LB Joseph Jones (calf), DT Sylvester Williams (elbow)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chiefs: No players listed

Bucs: OUT: CB Jamel Dean (concussion), TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related), C A.Q. Shipley (neck); QUESTIONABLE: G Ali Marpet (concussion), T Donovan Smith (ankle)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Bears: DOUBTFUL: QB Nick Foles (hip); QUESTIONABLE: T Rashaad Coward (ankle, knee), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), T Charles Leno (toe), S Sherrick McManis (hand), CB Buster Skrine (ankle)

Packers: QUESTIONABLE: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (achilles), C Corey Linsley (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles)

Related Content

news

Takk McKinley (groin) sticking with Raiders on injured reserve

Defensive end Takk McKinley is not being waived as he was twice previously, instead landing on injured reserve with the Raiders and thus, sticking with a team, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Ravens-Steelers game moved again from Sunday to Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been rescheduled again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Therefore, the Ravens' Week 13 Thursday night game against the Cowboys would be moved to the following Monday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky returning as Bears starting QB vs. Packers

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is back. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Trubisky would start Sunday against the Packers. "He's extremely prepared," Nagy said.
news

Texans release veteran receiver Kenny Stills

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable vs. Jets 

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a left thumb injury. Flores noted he'd watch practice film on Tagovailoa before making a final determination.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater good to go in Week 12 versus Minnesota

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is off the injury report and will be good to go in Week 12 against Minnesota.
news

Lane Johnson (ankle) out for season as Eagles shake up line again

Major changes are coming yet again along the Eagles' offensive line. Tackle Lane Johnson told reporters Friday he is done for the season due to an ankle injury. 
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense. Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, will start Sunday against the Dolphins. 
news

Mike Tomlin cancels Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England, as Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team's "expectations are that he'll be ready to go."
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Anyone unaware of ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿'s burgeoning potential got a heaping helping along with their Thanksgiving turkey Thursday afternoon. Washington's rookie RB galloped all over the Cowboys, tallying 115 rushing yards and three TDs.
