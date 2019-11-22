Around the NFL

Week 12 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Published: Nov 22, 2019 at 09:16 AM

Week 12 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Panthers: QUESTIONABLE: CB Ross Cockrell (quad), T Dennis Daley (groin), T Greg Little (knee)

Saints: OUT: WR/KR Deonte Harris (hamstring), FB Zach Line (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Broncos: OUT: LB Justin Hollins (hamstring), CB Cyrus Jones (illness); QUESTIONABLE: TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Joe Jones (foot), G Ronald Leary (shoulder/neck), C Connor McGovern (back), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (ankle)

Bills: OUT: S Siran Neal (concussion), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle)

Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins

Lions: OUT: CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (hand), OL Frank Ragnow (concussion), QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back), DB Tracy Walker (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder)

Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion); DOUBTFUL: DL Daron Payne (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Adrian Peterson (toe), RB Chris Thompson (toe), CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Dolphins: DOUBTFUL: CB Ken Webster (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Taco Charlton (elbow)

Browns: OUT: DB Eric Murray (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Joe Schobert (groin)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Giants: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot)

Bears:OUT: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: LB Isaiah Irving (quad)

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

Raiders:OUT: T David Sharpe (calf); QUESTIONABLE: DB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring)

Jets: OUT: LB C.J. Mosley (groin); DOUBTFUL: S Matthias Farley (quad), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), LB Paul Worrilow (quad); QUESTIONABLE: DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (hip/thumb), OL Chuma Edoga (ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), OL Alex Lewis (elbow/shoulder), DL Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers: OUT: RB James Conner (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Artie Burns (knee)

Bengals: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Stanley Morgan (illness), WR Auden Tate (concussion)

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Seahawks:DOUBTFUL: TE Luke Willson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee, hip), CB Neiko Thorpe (groin)

Eagles: OUT: T Lane Johnson (concussion), S Ruby Ford (abdomen); QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers: OUT: LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Carl Nassib (groin)

Falcons: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominksy (ankle), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

Cowboys:OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck); QUESTIONABLE: LB Joe Thomas (illness), S Donovan Wilson (illness), G Connor Williams (knee)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), QB Tom Brady (right elbow), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle/back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jaguars:OUT: TE Seth DeValve (oblique)

Titans:DOUBTFUL: OL Kevin Pamphile (knee), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Packers: OUT: G Cole Madison (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Robert Tonyan (hip), RB Dan Vitale (knee)

49ers:OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), T Joe Staley (finger); DOUBTFUL: RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

news

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

news

Laremy Tunsil invigorated by start of Texans' new era under DeMeco Ryans: 'A whole new vibe'

Houston is basking in the glow of a new era. The Texans have a new coach, new quarterback and handful of new faces elsewhere. The combined changes have Laremy Tunsil sensing a "whole new vibe."

news

Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons

Kevin Huber's hometown hero arc is complete. The Cincinnati native and longtime Bengals punter is calling it a career after 14 NFL seasons, announcing his retirement Friday.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill details Andy Reid's free-agency pursuit: 'Think red. Think Super Bowls'

Coming off a career year, linebacker Drue Tranquill left the Chargers for the AFC West rival Chiefs this offseason. Tranquill detailed Thursday the Chiefs' pursuit, which convinced him to defect to K.C.

news

Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram joins FOX Sports as college football analyst

Mark Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, will join FOX Sports as a college football analyst and will start later this fall.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would make their "job easy." Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More