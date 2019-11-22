Week 12 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 12 of the 2019 season is upon us.
Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Saints: OUT: WR/KR Deonte Harris (hamstring), FB Zach Line (knee), G Andrus Peat (forearm); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Broncos: OUT: LB Justin Hollins (hamstring), CB Cyrus Jones (illness); QUESTIONABLE: TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), LB Joe Jones (foot), G Ronald Leary (shoulder/neck), C Connor McGovern (back), WR Tim Patrick (shoulder), G Dalton Risner (ankle)
Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins
Lions: OUT: CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (hand), OL Frank Ragnow (concussion), QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back), DB Tracy Walker (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder)
Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion); DOUBTFUL: DL Daron Payne (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Adrian Peterson (toe), RB Chris Thompson (toe), CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Bears:OUT: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: LB Isaiah Irving (quad)
Oakland Raiders at New York Jets
Jets: OUT: LB C.J. Mosley (groin); DOUBTFUL: S Matthias Farley (quad), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), LB Paul Worrilow (quad); QUESTIONABLE: DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Brandon Copeland (hip/thumb), OL Chuma Edoga (ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), OL Alex Lewis (elbow/shoulder), DL Steve McLendon (neck), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Steelers: OUT: RB James Conner (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Artie Burns (knee)
Bengals: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Stanley Morgan (illness), WR Auden Tate (concussion)
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
Seahawks:DOUBTFUL: TE Luke Willson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee, hip), CB Neiko Thorpe (groin)
Eagles: OUT: T Lane Johnson (concussion), S Ruby Ford (abdomen); QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Buccaneers: OUT: LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring), CB M.J. Stewart (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Carl Nassib (groin)
Falcons: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (foot), TE Austin Hooper (knee), S Kemal Ishmael (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE John Cominksy (ankle), DE Takkarist McKinley (shoulder), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots
Cowboys:OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck); QUESTIONABLE: LB Joe Thomas (illness), S Donovan Wilson (illness), G Connor Williams (knee)
Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), QB Tom Brady (right elbow), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion), S Nate Ebner (ankle/back), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
49ers:OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), T Joe Staley (finger); DOUBTFUL: RB Matt Breida (ankle), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (knee, ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs)