Week 12 features a bevy of exciting battles

Ike Taylor is an underrated player. In some games he will move from side to side to cover the opponent's best receiver. He is a very good blitzer off the corner. He has good hips, which help him turn and run. He plays loose in certain blitz situations and is a solid tackler in the run game. He does a nice job jamming receivers in press coverage. Johnson has the height and speed needed for the position. He has not played a lot of football, however. He is a first-year starter, and has nine TDs this season. He has great hands and will catch the crossing routes. He has a knack for getting open, and has been one of the biggest surprises of the year.