Week 12 Fantasy Live Blog: Mike Evans reaches 1,000 again

Published: Nov 25, 2018 at 11:17 AM

The 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles face the division-rival New York Giants in a critical NFC East showdown. The winner will face an uphill battle for a playoff berth, but the loser will effectively see their postseason hopes shattered. That game headlines a list of important matchups in the early slate.

4:14 p.m. - Kenyan Drake returns to action

The Dolphins find themselves tied at 24 with the Colts driving at the two-minute warning. Still, if Miami gets the ball back, they'll have running back Kenyan Drake at its disposal. Drake hasn't enjoyed a big game by any means, but he does have a score already and does more to challenge defenses.

4:10 p.m. - Marlon Mack ruled out

After being evaluated for a concussion, the Colts have ruled out a return for Marlon Mack. That not only means that the team will have to finish the game without their top running back, but Mack's availability will come into quesiton for next week's critical matchup with the Jaguars.

4:03 p.m. - Kenyan Drake (shoulder) questionable to return

Now both teams at Lucas Oil Stadium have seen their top running back go down with an injury. Kenyan Drake, who scored a touchdown earlier in the game, went to the sideline with a shoulder injury. Frank Gore will see most of the backfield work in Drake's absence.

4:00 p.m. - Marlon Mack being evaluated for a concussion

The Colts might have to make their comeback without their top running back. Marlon Mack left the field during the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. While Mack remains sidelined, Nyheim Hines will serve as the primary back.

3:55 p.m. - Jimmy Graham active for Packers

Despite a broken thumb, Jimmy Graham will play tonight when the Packers take on the Vikings. Graham hasn't made as much of a fantasy impact as he did during his final season with the Seahawks, but Green Bay still looks for him in the red zone.

3:03 p.m. - Melvin Gordon (knee) questionable to return

The Chargers have rolled over Arizona so far, but not everything has gone their way. Melvin Gordon, who looked like a game-time decision coming into Sunday, has left the game with a knee injury. Los Angeles announced him as questionable to return, but the team might well play it safe given Gordon's other injuries and the sizeable lead.

2:52 p.m. - Philip Rivers sets NFL record

Philip Rivers' greatness has often flown under the radar, but perhaps the record he set Sunday will bring him some long-deserved recognition. Rivers completed his first 25 pass attempts against the Cardinals, recording the most recent on a touchdown to Keenan Allen. The streak broke Mark Brunell's prevoius record of 22 straight completions to open a game and tied the mark for most consecutive completions at any point during a game.

2:35 p.m. - Andrew Luck: Professional Wide Reciever

Colts head coach Frank Reich sure likes to use Andrew Luck in creative ways. Last week, he nearly got him a receiving touchdown on a "Philly Special" play. This week:

2:15 p.m. - Melvin Gordon scores second TD of afternoon

Melvin Gordon looked like a dicey proposition to play with a hamstring injury, but he ultimately suited up and rewarded the Chargers. Gordon has two touchdowns in just the first half, including this spinning effort to put Los Angeles up 21-10.

2:07 p.m. - Steelers blow easy touchdown, fumble into end zone

The Steelers dialed up a brilliant play fake, opening up tight end Xavier Grimble to the backside with not a defender in sight. Grimble caught the pass and made his way to the goal line where ... a hit from William Parks jarred the ball loose and into the end zone. The play resulted in a touchback and turnover, a massive swing in Denver's favor.

1:41 p.m. - Luck, Ebron hit big milestones

2018 has seen Andrew Luck and Eric Ebron undergo career renaissances. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the duo hooked up for 14-yard touchdown. That score knotted up the game at seven all and gave Luck his 30th touchdown pass of the year as well as Ebron's 10th touchdown receptoin.

1:08 p.m. - Josh Allen goes over 100 yards rushing

While Josh Allen's passing stat line won't surprise many people (8/19 for 160 yards and a touchdown), his gains on the ground will probably raise an eyebrow or two. Allen rushed 11 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, crossed the century mark during the fourth quarter. The Bills have a 10-point lead, but the Jaguars have the ball and just over two minutes to play.

12:43 p.m. - Odell Beckham reaches 1,000-yard mark for fourth time

Odell Beckham reached a significant milestone Sunday, reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his career. Beckham has only missed the mark once during his five NFL seasons, an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. Beckham has five catches for 85 yards thus far against the Eagles.

12:38 p.m. - Christian McCaffrey records every yard on a 75-yard scoring drive

Christian McCaffrey has paid off for fantasy players today, going over 100 yards both as a rusher and receiver. Most impressively, he recorded literally every yard gained on the Panthers 75-yard scoring drive that restored their lead. McCaffrey currently has two touchdowns with plenty of ballgame left.

12:31 p.m. - Sony Michel returns from injury, breaks off huge run

So much for Sony Michel missing time. The rookie running back returned from being bent awkwardly and proceeded to break off a 33-yard run.

The Patriots have since moved into the red zone.

12:25 p.m. - Leonard Fournette ejected for fighting

Locked in a close game in Buffalo, the Jaguars have lost running back Leonard Fournette for the remainder of the day. The officials ejected Fournette and Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson after a fight that involved punches. Fournette finishes with 108 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

12:15 p.m. - Chris Carson flips like ...

If you've ever played Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Chris Carson's flip will make sense to you.

Carson has 67 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown so far on the day.

12:02 p.m. - Andy Dalton (right thumb) questionable to return

The Bengals have more to worry about than just getting blown out by the Browns. Quarterback Andy Dalton left the game after injuring his right thumb, the same thumb that forced him to miss the end of the 2015 season. Whether this injury will keep him out for a significant period of time remains unclear, but Cincinnati's season looks in trouble.

11:51 a.m. - Sony Michel leaves with apparent injury

The Patriots have played without a traditional between-the-tackles running back at times this season, and they might have to do so again. Sony Michel suffered an apparent injury after being bent awkardly in the pile. He left under his own power, but it remains unclear whether he can return.

11:37 a.m. - Derek Carr evaluated for head injury

Derek Carr's lost season might have taken another bad turn Sunday. After landing awkardly from a hit, Carr went to the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation. If he does not receive medical clearance, the Raiders will roll with AJ McCarron for the remainder of the game.

11:20 a.m. - Nick Chubb makes catch of the day

Nick Chubb, a running back that the Browns buried for much of the season, has exploded onto the scene in recent weeks. He has done most of his damage as a runner, but he has more dimensions to his game.

11:12 a.m. - Saquon does it again

Saquon Barkley showed all of his skills on one play: the vision, power and breakaway speed. Whether the Giants erred in drafting a running back over a quarterback remains a valid question, but Barkley continues to look like a star.

10:51 a.m. - Tom Brady moves past Peyton Manning for another career mark

Tom Brady continues to rack up the career achievements. On Sunday, he moved past Peyton Manning for the most total passing yards in NFL History (79,280 and counting). Meanwhile, the Patriots find themselves locked in a 7-7 tie with the Jets early in the second quarter.

10:48 a.m. - Mike Evans reaches 1,000 receiving yards for fifth time

The Buccaneers have made their share of mistakes, but they didn't miss on Mike Evans. The wide receiver went over 1,000 receiving yards on Sunday, marking his fifth time he reached the mark in his career. Evans' name doesn't come up in discussions of the top wideouts in the game, but his production and consistency makes a compelling case.

10:40 a.m. - Welcome back, Josh Allen

After missing multiple weeks with an elbow injury, Bills rookie signal-caller Josh Allen reminded the team why it made such a sizeable investment in him. Allen hit Robert Foster for a 75-yard touchdown, the longest pass for Buffalo since Tyrod Taylor connected with Marquise Goodwin for 84 yards two seasons ago.

10:34 a.m. - Fast start for Antonio Callaway

The Browns offense has struggled with consistency this season, but the coaching changes have slowly started to help. Baker Mayfield has connected with fellow rookie Antonio Callaway multiple times in the first quarter, including a touchdown to put Cleveland up by two scores.

10:21 a.m. - Evan Engram (hamstring) questionable to return

The Giants need all the help they can get as they take on the division-rival Eagles in Philadlephia. Losing Evan Engram, who injured his hamstring during pregame warm-ups, would make that task considerably more difficult. Without Engram, veteran Rhett Ellison will see most of the work at tight end.

