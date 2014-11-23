Week 12 fantasy football notebook

» On Sunday night, Tony Romo joined Peyton Manning in the four touchdown pass club for Week 12. Romo finished with 24.80 fantasy points in a win against the Giants. - MF
» Whether you leave Dez Bryant wide open or you just let him dance around in the end zone for like 20 minutes, he's going to find a way to score. He nabbed his second touchdown reception of Sunday night to give Dallas the lead with about a minute left in the game. Bryant is now the third-highest scoring fantasy wideout of Week 12 with 20.60 points. - MF
» As Al Michaels put it during the game broadcast, "The number three tight end." Who!? Yep, that's Adrien Robinson helping virtually nobody at all with his first career touchdown catch. The late score put Eli Manning over 20 fantasy points for Week 12 so that might help a few fantasy owners brave enough to start him after throwing five picks last week. - MF
» Oh, there he is with one catch for 16 yards (5:33 left in fourth quarter, awesome). - MF
» It's pretty simple. Just don't leave Dez Bryant wide open. Well the Giants did and so he scored a touchdown. That's Tony Romo's third touchdown pass of the night, while DeMarco Murray has quietly piled up 114 all-purpose yards on the night. - MF
» Cole Beasley helping no one with a 45-yard touchdown reception. Except for those who started Tony Romo at least. Romo has 178 yards and two scores thus far. Dez Bryant has been limited to just three catches for 30 yards. - MF
» Fantasy owners who started Rashad Jennings this week can't be happy with Andre Williams acting as a touchdown vulture. The rookie ran in his third touchdown in his last four games in the first half and has 32 yards on nine carries while Jennings has 58 total yards from scrimmage. - MF
» The Cowboys have answered with a touchdown flip to tight end Jason Witten. It's Witten's second straight game with a score and fourth of the season. - MF
» Well the Giants' rookie wideout Odell Beckham Jr. just broke Twitter with maybe the most amazing catch anybody has ever seen. Ever. Also, that's his second touchdown of the night. - MF
» Odell Beckham Jr. was first into the end zone on Sunday night capping an 80-yard drive for the New York Giants. Eli Manning completed six of seven passes on the drive for 66 yards and the score. - MF
» The Dolphins tried to make late-game push as Ryan Tannehill threw his third touchdown pass of the day. It went to none other than rookie Jarvis Landry who is the one of only wideouts to score more than a single touchdown in Week 12. - MF
» Not really a huge surprise, but Peyton Manning is the only quarterback in Week 12 to throw more than three touchdown passes. His first three went to Demaryius Thomas and his fourth landed in the hands of Wes Welker. Manning has 28.28 fantasy points and is the week's highest scorer after throwing just one touchdown last week. - MF
» C.J. Anderson just put a cherry on top of his huge day with a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Broncos the lead in the fourth quarter. He has collected 167 yards from scrimmage on 28 touches plus the score which is good for 22.70 fantasy points.- MF
» Carlos Hyde has plowed into the end zone for the 49ers, much to the ire of Frank Gore owners. Anquan Boldin had the grown man play of the day on that drive when he took a wicked hit (later flagged for unnecessary roughness) but bounced off and picked up more yardage regardless. - AG
» We have ourselves a ball game down in San Diego. Shaun Hill just hit Stedman Bailey for a touchdown to bring the Rams within a field goal of the Chargers. Sadly, that hookup will likely be a contender for the Week 12 #ThatHelpsNoOne award. - AG
» Can we get a #KABOOM for Mr. Demaryius Thomas? He just scored his third touchdown of the day boosting him to the top of the Week 12 fantasy scorers list. C.J. Anderson is also doing work today with 20 carries for 124 yards so far. There's still an entire quarter to play with the Broncos down 28-25. - MF
» Ryan Tannehill just became the top scoring fantasy wideout of Week 12 so far with one rushing score, two passing touchdowns and 166 total yards. The Dolphins caught a few lucky breaks on turnovers late in the third quarter and took advantage of them with rookie Jarvis Landry getting into the end zone for the second straight game. - MF
» The Chargers scored a defensive touchdown with a strip-sack of Shaun Hill, but the Rams signal-caller bounced-back and led a touchdown drive of his own, capped off with a Tavon Austinrushing score. It's 20-17, Chargers. - AG
» Ryan Mathews looks fresh and healthy today. The Chargers back has over 100 rushing yards early in the third quarter thanks in part to a galloping 32-yard touchdown run. It's 13-10, Chargers now. - AG
» Like I said before, Demaryius Thomas isn't letting Denver's offensive struggles slow his fantasy production. The guy already has two touchdowns and 60 yards in the first half. The Broncos' offense appeared awakened on the soring drive going 80 yards in 1:42 to end the first half. - MF
» The Broncos are struggling on offense for the second game in a row but Demaryius Thomas isn't having it. He just scored Denver's first touchdown in the second quarter against Miami. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill continues to use his legs and ran in a score of his own earlier in the quarter, - MF
» Despite Washington's best efforts to let Darrel Young vulture another TD, Jay Gruden wised up and gave the ball to Alfred Morris from the 1-yard line. Whaddya know? He scored! Let that be a lesson. - MG
» The Chargers were driving early, but Philip Rivers threw a horrible interception to Janoris Jenkins, which he returned 99-yards for a touchdown. The good news for the Bolts is that Ryan Mathews has looked really good running the ball so far, with eight carries for 63 yards. - AG
» On the 49ers first series, Colin Kaepernick has all kinds of time to throw and a slew of open receivers before tossing a touchdown to Anquan Boldin. If this keeps up, Kap is in line to go #KABOOM. - MG
» On the Dolphins' first drive, Lamar Miller looked great as he busted a 22-yard run. And then Miami gave the ball to Daniel Thomas for a touchdown. #ThatHelpsNoOne. - MF
» While we're at it, Matthew Stafford has had an awful day and brought down Calvin Johnson with him. - MG
» Thanks for coming, Jonas Gray. LeGarrette Blount just scored his second touchdown of the game. Just more for us to think about next week with the Patriots running game. #Beltiricks forever! - MG
» In his first game of the season, Josh Gordon was targeted 16 times and hauled in eight receptions for 120 yards--the most for any Browns receiver in a game this year. When the Browns' game concluded, Gordon stood was the fifth highest scoring fantasy wideout of the week. - MF
» After Roddy White came up a yard short of the end zone for Atlanta, the team handed the rock to Steven Jackson who plowed his way in for the score. Jackson has 31 yards and the touchdown on the day while White is the Falcons' leading receiver with eight receptions for 91 yards. - MF
» Eddie Lacy has had himself a day in Minnesota. The big back has registered his first 20-plus carry game of the year, and has over 100 total yards with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Greg Jennings found a small amount of revenge by scoring a touchdown against his former team to bring the Vikings within a field goal. - AG
» And just like that Matt Forte has his second touchdown of the day. The Bears had great field position after a horribly thrown Josh McCown interception after Forte's first score. Forte is the Bears offense today. - MF
» After a poor start to the day, Andrew Luck is turning things up. A 73-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton will do that. - MG
» It's been a couple of games since we've seen Matt Forte score, but he finally hit pay dirt against the Bucs in the third quarter. Forte has 81 yards from scrimmage and has been the most targeted player in the Bears' passing game.- MF
» Isaiah Crowell is the first running back of the day to score twice, as he just ran in a 26-yarder in the third quarter. He was running strong and broke a few tackles along the way. He's got 10 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns while Terrance West has 12 carries for 42 yards.- MF
» Jeremy Hill found the end zone for the Bengals, but an Andy Dalton pick-six has the Texans right back in the game with a score of 16-10. Hill currently leads the backfield with 12 carries while Gio has 10. - AG
» Matt Ryan has two touchdown passes and 153 yards so far, with his second scoring toss going to running back Jacquizz Rodgers in a #ThatHelpsNoOne moment. The Falcons are down 14-13 over the Browns. Josh Gordon has four receptions on eight targets for 70 yards through the first half. - MF
» We know Aaron Rodgers is good at football, but he made a ridiculous throw look easy when he chucked the ball completely across his body to a wide open Richard Rodgers. It's 14-7, Packers but the Vikings are driving. - AG
» So it's going to be one of those days, eh? Tim Wright has his second score of the ballgame. Don't go chasing the points next week, folks. - MG
» Things aren't going well for the Texans early, as Alfred Blue was just tackled in the end zone for a safety. It's 9-0, Bengals. - AG
» The Vikings found an answer to the Packers with a scoring drive of their own. Teddy Bridgewater hit a wide open Charles Johnson to tie the game at seven. - AG
» LeGarrette Blount is back in New England. LeGarrette Blount is back scoring touchdowns. This should serve as a wake up call for Jonas Gray ... who has zero snaps so far. - MG
» In a shocking turn of events, the Packers failed to score on their first two possessions. They got their act together, though, with Eddie Lacy diving in from 1-yard out to give the Packers a 7-0 lead over the Vikings. - AG
» Mohamed Sanu has the first score of the game between the Bengals and Texans, on a pass from Andy Dalton. In the backfield, Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill have been splitting the work pretty evenly so far. - Alex Gelhar
» Mike Evans everyone. Mike freakin' Evans. The rookie just scored his sixth touchdown in his last four games. That's four straight games with at least one score for one of the hottest wideouts in the league right now. And we're just getting started. - MF
» The Browns said goodbye to Ben Tate this week, but it's cool because Isaiah Crowell is getting it done on the ground. He just hit pay dirt on an 11-yard run. It looks like it will be an even split between Crowell and Terrance West in Cleveland's backfield. - MF
» Julio Jones' finally got into the end zone for the first time since Week 3. It was a 24-yard reception from Matt Ryan over the middle where Jones left Browns' cornerback Joe Haden in the dust. One play prior, Ryan failed to connect with Jones as he spun around to try failed one-handed grab but got some redemption with the score. It's a Good way to start Week 12 for Julio owners. - Matt Franciscovich
» LeSean McCoy gets the Eagles all the way down to the 4-yard line. Darren Sproles takes it the rest of the way for a touchdown. That sound you hear is Shady managers throwing things at their TVs. - MG
» As if it wasn't hard enough to find quality fantasy running backs ... Arian Foster and Reggie Bush are among this week's inactives. Keep an eye out for the afternoon inactives to see if Julius Thomas will suit up. - Marcas Grant