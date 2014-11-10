Week 11 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The reason I'm keen on this defense for a Week 11 matchup with the Eagles is because Clay Matthews' move to middle linebacker might be more than a one-week scheme. The Packers run defense had been abysmal, so coming out of the bye defensive coordinator Dom Capers moved Matthews to the middle to help solve the problem -- and it worked. The Packers held Matt Forte to just 3.2 yards per carry and Matthews was wreaking havoc all game. He still can rush the passer from the middle, but by moving him there it allows Green Bay to bring in another pure pass-rusher to fill Matthews' OLB position, like Nick Perry. More pass-rushers could mean more sacks for a unit that is already solid at attacking opposing quarterbacks. I like the Pack's chances of notching a solid point total again next Sunday against a Philadelphia offensive line that is still getting back to full strength. Oh, and Mark Sanchez is starting under center, too.