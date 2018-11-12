Week 11 waiver wire deep dive: Stash Josh Adams

The Bears have a ton of mouths to feed on offense, but rookie Anthony Miller has carved out a consistent role in their aerial attack. Miller has seen 6.5 targets per game over the last month, turning in 2/35, 3/37/1, 5/49, and 5/122/1 receiving lines. Miller has recorded at least one red-zone target in 6-of-8 contests this year while his 12 passing looks of 15-plus air yards over the last four weeks is sixth-most in the league, per numberFire's JJ Zachariason. Granted, Miller had his best game of the season against the Lions completely destitute secondary that was missing Darius Slay (knee) -- but the rookie will provide an underneath target for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 11 as Xavier Rhodes likely chases Allen Robinson. Miller runs 71 percent of his routes from the slot, per Next Gen Stats.