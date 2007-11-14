Week 11 value meter

Published: Nov 13, 2007 at 11:10 PM

By Jeff Erickson

Week 11: No more bye weeks.

Houston, New England, New York Jets, Tampa Bay return.

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated November 13. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. Tom Brady NE at BUF
    1. Brett Favre GB vs. CAR
      Note -- Felt "a little woozy" after the win against the Vikings.
    2. Tony Romo DAL vs. WAS
    3. Ben Roethlisberger PIT at NYJ
    4. Marc Bulger STL at SF
    5. Derek Anderson CLE at BAL
    6. Carson Palmer CIN vs. AZ
    7. Peyton Manning IND vs. KC
    8. Donovan McNabb PHI vs. MIA
    9. Matt Hasselbeck SEA vs. CHI
    10. Drew Brees NO at HOU
      Note -- Don't be fooled by the overall numbers -- Brees played poorly on Sunday.
    11. Eli Manning NYG at DET
    12. Jeff Garcia TB at ATL
    13. *Matt Schaub HOU vs. NO
      Note -- The bye week came at the right time - Schaub should be back from his concussion.
    14. *Kurt Warner AZ at CIN
      Note -- Still feeling a lot of soreness in his left elbow, and getting taken out of goal line situations.
    15. *Jon Kitna DET vs. NYG
      Note -- Downplaying concerns about his back injury.
    16. *David Garrard JAC vs. SD
      Note -- Probably will come back from his ankle injury this week. Quinn Gray did a decent caretaking job in his absence.
    17. Jason Campbell WAS at DAL
    18. Vince Young TEN at DEN
    19. Philip Rivers SD at JAC
      Note -- Ugly game against the Colts on Sunday night.
    20. *Kyle Boller BAL vs. CLE
      Note -- Replacing the injured Steve McNair.
    21. *Jay Cutler DEN vs. TEN
      Note -- Oh joy, Denver on for another prime-time game.
    22. *Brian Griese CHI at SEA
      Note -- Left shoulder injury; Rex Grossman is back in the picture.
    23. Joey Harrington ATL vs. TB
    24. *J.P. Losman BUF vs. NE
      Note -- Like Lisa Loeb, coach Dick Jauron is "Waiting for Wednesday" to name a starter between Losman and Trent Edwards.
    25. Kellen Clemens NYJ vs. PIT
    26. *Brodie Croyle KC at IND
      Note -- Replaces Damon Huard this week.
    27. *Josh McCown OAK at MIN
      Note -- When will the JaMarcus Russell era begin?
    28. *Cleo Lemon MIA at PHI
      Note -- There's a possibility that John Beck starts this week over Lemon.
    29. *Alex Smith SF vs. STL
    30. *Vinny Testaverde CAR at GB
      Note -- David Carr, Matt Moore and Steve DeBerg all remain realistic options.
    31. *Tarvaris Jackson MIN vs. OAK
      Note -- Likely to return from his concussion this week, starting over Brooks Bollinger.

Running Back

  1. Brian Westbrook PHI vs. MIA
    1. Willie Parker PIT at NYJ
    2. Joseph Addai IND vs. KC
    3. LaDainian Tomlinson SD at JAC
    4. Willis McGahee BAL vs. CLE
    5. Brandon Jacobs NYG at DET
    6. Chester Taylor MIN vs. OAK
      Note -- Good starting option this week with Adrian Peterson out.
    7. Edgerrin James AZ at CIN
    8. *Reggie Bush NO at HOU
      Note -- Sore knee, plus got his bell rung on a helmet-to-helmet hit last week.
    9. Clinton Portis WAS at DAL
    10. *Steven Jackson STL at SF
    11. Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. SD
    12. Marion Barber DAL vs. WAS
    13. Ryan Grant GB vs. CAR
    14. *Frank Gore SF vs. STL
      Note -- Ankle appeared to hold up on Monday night.
    15. *Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. NE
      Note -- Injured ankle - undergoing an MRI.
    16. Jesse Chatman MIA at PHI
    17. *Justin Fargas OAK at MIN
    18. *Earnest Graham TB at ATL
      Note -- How many carries will he get with Pittman back?
    19. Warrick Dunn ATL vs. TB
    20. Laurence Maroney NE at BUF
    21. *LenDale White TEN at DEN
      Note -- Limited by a sore knee on Sunday, but should practice this week.
    22. Priest Holmes KC at IND
    23. *Kevin Jones DET vs. NYG
      Note -- Foot injury is bothering him again, and there's a chance he could sit out this week.
    24. *DeShaun Foster CAR at GB
      Note -- Injured toe in loss to the Falcons.
    25. *Selvin Young DEN vs. TEN
    26. Julius Jones DAL vs. WAS
    27. Cedric Benson CHI at SEA
      Note -- At first glance it looks like he had a good game, but he really did precious little with a lot of touches against the worst run defense in the NFL. Expecting diminishing returns this week.
    28. *Maurice Morris SEA vs. CHI
    29. Thomas Jones NYJ vs. PIT
    30. *Rudi Johnson CIN vs. AZ
      Note -- Kenny Watson running more effectively right now.
    31. *Ahman Green HOU vs. NO
      Note -- Should return from knee injury, but how much will he play?
    32. Jamal Lewis CLE at BAL
    33. *Travis Henry DEN vs. TEN
      Note -- One more game before suspension hearing, if his knee permits.
    34. DeAngelo Williams CAR at GB
    35. Fred Taylor JAC vs. SD
    36. Adrian Peterson CHI at SEA
      Note -- Will somebody please give this guy more carries?
    37. Ron Dayne HOU vs. NO
    38. *T.J. Duckett DET vs. NYG
      Note -- Could get a lot more action this week.
    39. Kenny Watson CIN vs. AZ
    40. Reuben Droughns NYG at DET
    41. Najeh Davenport PIT at NYJ
    42. Correll Buckhalter PHI vs. MIA
    43. Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU vs. NO
    44. *Michael Pittman TB at ATL
    45. *Aaron Stecker NO at HOU
      Note -- Watch Reggie Bush's status.
    46. Kevin Faulk NE at BUF
    47. Leon Washington NYJ vs. PIT
    48. *Chris Henry TEN at DEN 50. Greg Jones JAC vs. SD
    49. *Shaun Alexander SEA vs. CHI
      Note -- Held out on Monday night, and frankly, Maurice Morris is running better right now anyhow.
    50. Ladell Betts WAS at DAL
    51. Musa Smith BAL vs. CLE
    52. *Maurice Hicks SF vs. STL
    53. Brian Leonard STL at SF
    54. *Jerious Norwood ATL vs. TB
      Note -- Inactive last week with an ankle injury, but should go this week.
    55. *Kolby Smith KC at IND
    56. Vernand Morency GB vs. CAR
    57. Kenton Keith IND vs. KC
    58. Jason Wright CLE at BAL
    59. Jerome Harrison CLE at BAL
    60. Michael Turner SD at JAC
    61. Leonard Weaver SEA vs. CHI
    62. Dominic Rhodes OAK at MIN
    63. *Artose Pinner ATL vs. TB
    64. *Chris Brown TEN at DEN
    65. Pierre Thomas NO at HOU
    66. *Anthony Thomas BUF vs. NE
    67. *Dwayne Wright BUF vs. NE
    68. Andre Hall DEN vs. TEN
    69. Michael Robinson SF vs. STL
    70. *LaMont Jordan OAK at MIN
      Note -- Scratched last week.
    71. *Larry Johnson KC at IND
      Note -- Not looking good for this week either.
    72. *Adrian Peterson MIN vs. OAK
      Note -- Out for at least this week with a LCL tear.

Wide Receiver

  1. Randy Moss NE at BUF
    1. Terrell Owens DAL vs. WAS
    2. Braylon Edwards CLE at BAL
    3. Reggie Wayne IND vs. KC
    4. T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. AZ
      Note -- Touchdown streak stopped, but ultimately the return of Chris Henry is a good thing for him.
    5. Hines Ward PIT at NYJ
    6. Torry Holt STL at SF
    7. Marques Colston NO at HOU
    8. Larry Fitzgerald AZ at CIN
    9. Wes Welker NE at BUF
    10. Greg Jennings GB vs. CAR
    11. *Plaxico Burress NYG at DET
      Note -- Bye week didn't help the healing process on his ankle. It reportedly "feels worse than it has in awhile."
    12. Santonio Holmes PIT at NYJ
    13. *Chad Johnson CIN vs. AZ
    14. Joey Galloway TB at ATL
    15. D.J. Hackett SEA vs. CHI
    16. Donald Driver GB vs. CAR
    17. Brandon Marshall DEN vs. TEN
    18. Roy Williams DET vs. NYG
    19. Roddy White ATL vs. TB
    20. Bobby Engram SEA vs. CHI
    21. Patrick Crayton DAL vs. WAS
    22. *Anquan Boldin AZ at CIN
      Note -- Lingering hip injury is hurting his output.
    23. Donte' Stallworth NE at BUF
    24. Chris Henry CIN vs. AZ
    25. Kevin Curtis PHI vs. MIA
    26. *Andre Johnson HOU vs. NO
      Note -- Returning from the knee injury that's kept him out most of the year.
    27. Arnaz Battle SF vs. STL
    28. Derrick Mason BAL vs. CLE
    29. *Steve Smith CAR at GB
      Note -- Fumbled away a potential touchdown last week.
    30. Jerricho Cotchery NYJ vs. PIT
    31. Reggie Brown PHI vs. MIA
    32. Bernard Berrian CHI at SEA
    33. Shaun McDonald DET vs. NYG
    34. Lee Evans BUF vs. NE
    35. David Patten NO at HOU
    36. Chris Chambers SD at JAC
    37. Dwayne Bowe KC at IND
    38. Kevin Walter HOU vs. NO
    39. Muhsin Muhammad CHI at SEA
    40. Mark Clayton BAL vs. CLE
      Note -- Value increases if Boller sticks as the QB.
    41. Marty Booker MIA at PHI
    42. *Laveranues Coles NYJ vs. PIT
      Note -- Returning from a concussion.
    43. *Marvin Harrison IND vs. KC
      Note -- Team continuing to take a cautious approach with his knee.
    44. Andre Davis HOU vs. NO
    45. Ike Hilliard TB at ATL
    46. Amani Toomer NYG at DET
    47. James Jones GB vs. CAR
    48. Mike Furrey DET vs. NYG
    49. Ted Ginn MIA at PHI
    50. Brandon Stokley DEN vs. TEN
    51. *Jerry Porter OAK at MIN
    52. *Calvin Johnson DET vs. NYG
      Note -- Aggravated his back injury in the loss to the Cardinals.
    53. Roydell Williams TEN at DEN
    54. Keenan McCardell WAS at DAL
    55. *Joe Jurevicius CLE at BAL
      Note -- Minor leg injury.
    56. *Ronald Curry OAK at MIN
    57. *Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. NE
    58. Ernest Wilford JAC vs. SD
    59. Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. SD
    60. Michael Jenkins ATL vs. TB
    61. Vincent Jackson SD at JAC
    62. Bryant Johnson AZ at CIN
    63. Lance Moore NO at HOU
    64. Devery Henderson NO at HOU
    65. James Thrash WAS at DAL
    66. Drew Bennett STL at SF
    67. Reggie Williams JAC vs. SD
    68. Nate Burleson SEA vs. CHI
    69. Josh Reed BUF vs. NE
    70. Antwaan Randle El WAS at DAL
    71. Brandon Jones TEN at DEN
    72. Bobby Wade MIN vs. OAK
    73. *Sidney Rice MIN vs. OAK
    74. *Darrell Jackson SF vs. STL
    75. *Deion Branch SEA vs. CHI
      Note -- Sat out again with the foot injury.
    76. *Eddie Kennison KC at IND
    77. *Javon Walker DEN vs. TEN
      Note -- Longshot to return on Monday night.
    78. *Santana Moss WAS at DAL
      Note -- Bruised heel leads to a James Thrash sighting.
    79. *Demetrius Williams BAL vs. CLE
      Note -- High ankle sprain.
    80. *Isaac Bruce STL at SF
      Note -- Re-injured hamstring.
    81. *Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. KC

Tight End

  1. Kellen Winslow CLE at BAL
    1. Antonio Gates SD at JAC
    2. Jason Witten DAL vs. WAS
      Note -- Used as a blocker more often against the Giants' pass rush.
    3. Jeremy Shockey NYG at DET
    4. Heath Miller PIT at NYJ
    5. Tony Gonzalez KC at IND
    6. Chris Cooley WAS at DAL
    7. Donald Lee GB vs. CAR
    8. *L.J. Smith PHI vs. MIA
    9. *Alge Crumpler ATL vs. TB
      Note -- Not only played but caught the game-winning touchdown.
    10. *Dallas Clark IND vs. KC
      Note -- Another tricky concussion issue.
    11. *Owen Daniels HOU vs. NO
    12. Greg Olsen CHI at SEA
    13. Eric Johnson NO at HOU
    14. Ben Watson NE at BUF
    15. Leonard Pope AZ at CIN
    16. Randy McMichael STL at SF
      Note -- First touchdown of the year comes from Jackson, not Bulger.
    17. Vernon Davis SF vs. STL
    18. *Tony Scheffler DEN vs. TEN
      Note -- Chest injury against the Chiefs, but later returned.
    19. *Alex Smith TB at ATL
    20. *Chris Baker NYJ vs. PIT
    21. Desmond Clark CHI at SEA
    22. Jeff King CAR at GB
    23. Quinn Sypniewski BAL vs. CLE
    24. *Todd Heap BAL vs. CLE
      Note -- Aggravated the hamstring strain against the Bengals.
    25. Bryan Fletcher IND vs. KC
    26. Will Heller SEA vs. CHI
    27. Ben Utecht IND vs. KC
    28. Zach Miller OAK at MIN
    29. *Robert Royal BUF vs. NE
      Note -- Mild concussion against the Dolphins.
    30. Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. SD
    31. Bo Scaife TEN at DEN

Kicker

  1. Nick Folk DAL vs. WAS
    1. Mason Crosby GB vs. CAR
    2. Stephen Gostkowski NE at BUF
    3. Kris Brown HOU vs. NO
    4. Jason Elam DEN vs. TEN
    5. Rob Bironas TEN at DEN
    6. Josh Brown SEA vs. CHI
    7. Shayne Graham CIN vs. AZ
    8. David Akers PHI vs. MIA
    9. Adam Vinatieri IND vs. KC
    10. Matt Stover BAL vs. CLE
    11. Phil Dawson CLE at BAL
    12. Jeff Wilkins STL at SF
    13. Lawrence Tynes NYG at DET
    14. Jason Hanson DET vs. NYG
    15. Neil Rackers AZ at CIN
    16. Ryan Longwell MIN vs. OAK
    17. Jay Feely MIA at PHI
    18. Robbie Gould CHI at SEA
    19. Nate Kaeding SD at JAC
    20. Sebastian Janikowski OAK at MIN
    21. Rian Lindell BUF vs. NE
    22. Morten Anderson ATL vs. TB
    23. Joe Nedney SF vs. STL

Defense

  1. Green Bay vs. Carolina
    1. Seattle vs. Chicago
    2. Philadelphia vs. Miami
    3. New England at Buffalo
    4. Pittsburgh at New York Jets
    5. Tennessee at Denver
    6. Indianapolis vs. Kansas City
    7. New York Giants at Detroit
      Note -- Should be a good matchup for the Giants, given Detroit's pass protection woes.
    8. Dallas vs. Washington
    9. Jacksonville vs. San Diego
    10. Detroit vs. New York Giants
    11. Minnesota vs. Oakland
    12. Kansas City at Indianapolis
      Note -- Move down if Harrison and Clark play for the Colts.
    13. Cincinnati vs. Arizona
    14. Tampa Bay at Atlanta
    15. Oakland at Minnesota
    16. Denver vs. Tennessee
    17. Baltimore vs. Cleveland
      Note -- Injuries to the secondary could be costly on Sunday.
    18. Houston vs. New Orleans
    19. St. Louis at San Francisco
    20. Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
    21. San Diego at Jacksonville
    22. Chicago at Seattle
    23. Arizona at Cincinnati
    24. Cleveland at Baltimore
    25. San Francisco vs. St. Louis
    26. New Orleans at Houston
    27. Miami at Philadelphia
    28. Carolina at Green Bay
    29. Washington at Dallas
    30. New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh
    31. Buffalo vs. New England
