Week 11 value meter

By Jeff Erickson
Week 11: No more bye weeks.
Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated November 13. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
Quarterback
- Tom Brady NE at BUF
- Brett Favre GB vs. CAR
Note -- Felt "a little woozy" after the win against the Vikings.
- Tony Romo DAL vs. WAS
- Ben Roethlisberger PIT at NYJ
- Marc Bulger STL at SF
- Derek Anderson CLE at BAL
- Carson Palmer CIN vs. AZ
- Peyton Manning IND vs. KC
- Donovan McNabb PHI vs. MIA
- Matt Hasselbeck SEA vs. CHI
- Drew Brees NO at HOU
Note -- Don't be fooled by the overall numbers -- Brees played poorly on Sunday.
- Eli Manning NYG at DET
- Jeff Garcia TB at ATL
- *Matt Schaub HOU vs. NO
Note -- The bye week came at the right time - Schaub should be back from his concussion.
- *Kurt Warner AZ at CIN
Note -- Still feeling a lot of soreness in his left elbow, and getting taken out of goal line situations.
- *Jon Kitna DET vs. NYG
Note -- Downplaying concerns about his back injury.
- *David Garrard JAC vs. SD
Note -- Probably will come back from his ankle injury this week. Quinn Gray did a decent caretaking job in his absence.
- Jason Campbell WAS at DAL
- Vince Young TEN at DEN
- Philip Rivers SD at JAC
Note -- Ugly game against the Colts on Sunday night.
- *Kyle Boller BAL vs. CLE
Note -- Replacing the injured Steve McNair.
- *Jay Cutler DEN vs. TEN
Note -- Oh joy, Denver on for another prime-time game.
- *Brian Griese CHI at SEA
Note -- Left shoulder injury; Rex Grossman is back in the picture.
- Joey Harrington ATL vs. TB
- *J.P. Losman BUF vs. NE
Note -- Like Lisa Loeb, coach Dick Jauron is "Waiting for Wednesday" to name a starter between Losman and Trent Edwards.
- Kellen Clemens NYJ vs. PIT
- *Brodie Croyle KC at IND
Note -- Replaces Damon Huard this week.
- *Josh McCown OAK at MIN
Note -- When will the JaMarcus Russell era begin?
- *Cleo Lemon MIA at PHI
Note -- There's a possibility that John Beck starts this week over Lemon.
- *Alex Smith SF vs. STL
- *Vinny Testaverde CAR at GB
Note -- David Carr, Matt Moore and Steve DeBerg all remain realistic options.
- *Tarvaris Jackson MIN vs. OAK
Note -- Likely to return from his concussion this week, starting over Brooks Bollinger.
Running Back
- Brian Westbrook PHI vs. MIA
- Willie Parker PIT at NYJ
- Joseph Addai IND vs. KC
- LaDainian Tomlinson SD at JAC
- Willis McGahee BAL vs. CLE
- Brandon Jacobs NYG at DET
- Chester Taylor MIN vs. OAK
Note -- Good starting option this week with Adrian Peterson out.
- Edgerrin James AZ at CIN
- *Reggie Bush NO at HOU
Note -- Sore knee, plus got his bell rung on a helmet-to-helmet hit last week.
- Clinton Portis WAS at DAL
- *Steven Jackson STL at SF
- Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. SD
- Marion Barber DAL vs. WAS
- Ryan Grant GB vs. CAR
- *Frank Gore SF vs. STL
Note -- Ankle appeared to hold up on Monday night.
- *Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. NE
Note -- Injured ankle - undergoing an MRI.
- Jesse Chatman MIA at PHI
- *Justin Fargas OAK at MIN
- *Earnest Graham TB at ATL
Note -- How many carries will he get with Pittman back?
- Warrick Dunn ATL vs. TB
- Laurence Maroney NE at BUF
- *LenDale White TEN at DEN
Note -- Limited by a sore knee on Sunday, but should practice this week.
- Priest Holmes KC at IND
- *Kevin Jones DET vs. NYG
Note -- Foot injury is bothering him again, and there's a chance he could sit out this week.
- *DeShaun Foster CAR at GB
Note -- Injured toe in loss to the Falcons.
- *Selvin Young DEN vs. TEN
- Julius Jones DAL vs. WAS
- Cedric Benson CHI at SEA
Note -- At first glance it looks like he had a good game, but he really did precious little with a lot of touches against the worst run defense in the NFL. Expecting diminishing returns this week.
- *Maurice Morris SEA vs. CHI
- Thomas Jones NYJ vs. PIT
- *Rudi Johnson CIN vs. AZ
Note -- Kenny Watson running more effectively right now.
- *Ahman Green HOU vs. NO
Note -- Should return from knee injury, but how much will he play?
- Jamal Lewis CLE at BAL
- *Travis Henry DEN vs. TEN
Note -- One more game before suspension hearing, if his knee permits.
- DeAngelo Williams CAR at GB
- Fred Taylor JAC vs. SD
- Adrian Peterson CHI at SEA
Note -- Will somebody please give this guy more carries?
- Ron Dayne HOU vs. NO
- *T.J. Duckett DET vs. NYG
Note -- Could get a lot more action this week.
- Kenny Watson CIN vs. AZ
- Reuben Droughns NYG at DET
- Najeh Davenport PIT at NYJ
- Correll Buckhalter PHI vs. MIA
- Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU vs. NO
- *Michael Pittman TB at ATL
- *Aaron Stecker NO at HOU
Note -- Watch Reggie Bush's status.
- Kevin Faulk NE at BUF
- Leon Washington NYJ vs. PIT
- *Chris Henry TEN at DEN 50. Greg Jones JAC vs. SD
- *Shaun Alexander SEA vs. CHI
Note -- Held out on Monday night, and frankly, Maurice Morris is running better right now anyhow.
- Ladell Betts WAS at DAL
- Musa Smith BAL vs. CLE
- *Maurice Hicks SF vs. STL
- Brian Leonard STL at SF
- *Jerious Norwood ATL vs. TB
Note -- Inactive last week with an ankle injury, but should go this week.
- *Kolby Smith KC at IND
- Vernand Morency GB vs. CAR
- Kenton Keith IND vs. KC
- Jason Wright CLE at BAL
- Jerome Harrison CLE at BAL
- Michael Turner SD at JAC
- Leonard Weaver SEA vs. CHI
- Dominic Rhodes OAK at MIN
- *Artose Pinner ATL vs. TB
- *Chris Brown TEN at DEN
- Pierre Thomas NO at HOU
- *Anthony Thomas BUF vs. NE
- *Dwayne Wright BUF vs. NE
- Andre Hall DEN vs. TEN
- Michael Robinson SF vs. STL
- *LaMont Jordan OAK at MIN
Note -- Scratched last week.
- *Larry Johnson KC at IND
Note -- Not looking good for this week either.
- *Adrian Peterson MIN vs. OAK
Note -- Out for at least this week with a LCL tear.
Wide Receiver
- Randy Moss NE at BUF
- Terrell Owens DAL vs. WAS
- Braylon Edwards CLE at BAL
- Reggie Wayne IND vs. KC
- T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. AZ
Note -- Touchdown streak stopped, but ultimately the return of Chris Henry is a good thing for him.
- Hines Ward PIT at NYJ
- Torry Holt STL at SF
- Marques Colston NO at HOU
- Larry Fitzgerald AZ at CIN
- Wes Welker NE at BUF
- Greg Jennings GB vs. CAR
- *Plaxico Burress NYG at DET
Note -- Bye week didn't help the healing process on his ankle. It reportedly "feels worse than it has in awhile."
- Santonio Holmes PIT at NYJ
- *Chad Johnson CIN vs. AZ
- Joey Galloway TB at ATL
- D.J. Hackett SEA vs. CHI
- Donald Driver GB vs. CAR
- Brandon Marshall DEN vs. TEN
- Roy Williams DET vs. NYG
- Roddy White ATL vs. TB
- Bobby Engram SEA vs. CHI
- Patrick Crayton DAL vs. WAS
- *Anquan Boldin AZ at CIN
Note -- Lingering hip injury is hurting his output.
- Donte' Stallworth NE at BUF
- Chris Henry CIN vs. AZ
- Kevin Curtis PHI vs. MIA
- *Andre Johnson HOU vs. NO
Note -- Returning from the knee injury that's kept him out most of the year.
- Arnaz Battle SF vs. STL
- Derrick Mason BAL vs. CLE
- *Steve Smith CAR at GB
Note -- Fumbled away a potential touchdown last week.
- Jerricho Cotchery NYJ vs. PIT
- Reggie Brown PHI vs. MIA
- Bernard Berrian CHI at SEA
- Shaun McDonald DET vs. NYG
- Lee Evans BUF vs. NE
- David Patten NO at HOU
- Chris Chambers SD at JAC
- Dwayne Bowe KC at IND
- Kevin Walter HOU vs. NO
- Muhsin Muhammad CHI at SEA
- Mark Clayton BAL vs. CLE
Note -- Value increases if Boller sticks as the QB.
- Marty Booker MIA at PHI
- *Laveranues Coles NYJ vs. PIT
Note -- Returning from a concussion.
- *Marvin Harrison IND vs. KC
Note -- Team continuing to take a cautious approach with his knee.
- Andre Davis HOU vs. NO
- Ike Hilliard TB at ATL
- Amani Toomer NYG at DET
- James Jones GB vs. CAR
- Mike Furrey DET vs. NYG
- Ted Ginn MIA at PHI
- Brandon Stokley DEN vs. TEN
- *Jerry Porter OAK at MIN
- *Calvin Johnson DET vs. NYG
Note -- Aggravated his back injury in the loss to the Cardinals.
- Roydell Williams TEN at DEN
- Keenan McCardell WAS at DAL
- *Joe Jurevicius CLE at BAL
Note -- Minor leg injury.
- *Ronald Curry OAK at MIN
- *Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. NE
- Ernest Wilford JAC vs. SD
- Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. SD
- Michael Jenkins ATL vs. TB
- Vincent Jackson SD at JAC
- Bryant Johnson AZ at CIN
- Lance Moore NO at HOU
- Devery Henderson NO at HOU
- James Thrash WAS at DAL
- Drew Bennett STL at SF
- Reggie Williams JAC vs. SD
- Nate Burleson SEA vs. CHI
- Josh Reed BUF vs. NE
- Antwaan Randle El WAS at DAL
- Brandon Jones TEN at DEN
- Bobby Wade MIN vs. OAK
- *Sidney Rice MIN vs. OAK
- *Darrell Jackson SF vs. STL
- *Deion Branch SEA vs. CHI
Note -- Sat out again with the foot injury.
- *Eddie Kennison KC at IND
- *Javon Walker DEN vs. TEN
Note -- Longshot to return on Monday night.
- *Santana Moss WAS at DAL
Note -- Bruised heel leads to a James Thrash sighting.
- *Demetrius Williams BAL vs. CLE
Note -- High ankle sprain.
- *Isaac Bruce STL at SF
Note -- Re-injured hamstring.
- *Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. KC
Tight End
- Kellen Winslow CLE at BAL
- Antonio Gates SD at JAC
- Jason Witten DAL vs. WAS
Note -- Used as a blocker more often against the Giants' pass rush.
- Jeremy Shockey NYG at DET
- Heath Miller PIT at NYJ
- Tony Gonzalez KC at IND
- Chris Cooley WAS at DAL
- Donald Lee GB vs. CAR
- *L.J. Smith PHI vs. MIA
- *Alge Crumpler ATL vs. TB
Note -- Not only played but caught the game-winning touchdown.
- *Dallas Clark IND vs. KC
Note -- Another tricky concussion issue.
- *Owen Daniels HOU vs. NO
- Greg Olsen CHI at SEA
- Eric Johnson NO at HOU
- Ben Watson NE at BUF
- Leonard Pope AZ at CIN
- Randy McMichael STL at SF
Note -- First touchdown of the year comes from Jackson, not Bulger.
- Vernon Davis SF vs. STL
- *Tony Scheffler DEN vs. TEN
Note -- Chest injury against the Chiefs, but later returned.
- *Alex Smith TB at ATL
- *Chris Baker NYJ vs. PIT
- Desmond Clark CHI at SEA
- Jeff King CAR at GB
- Quinn Sypniewski BAL vs. CLE
- *Todd Heap BAL vs. CLE
Note -- Aggravated the hamstring strain against the Bengals.
- Bryan Fletcher IND vs. KC
- Will Heller SEA vs. CHI
- Ben Utecht IND vs. KC
- Zach Miller OAK at MIN
- *Robert Royal BUF vs. NE
Note -- Mild concussion against the Dolphins.
- Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. SD
- Bo Scaife TEN at DEN
Kicker
- Nick Folk DAL vs. WAS
- Mason Crosby GB vs. CAR
- Stephen Gostkowski NE at BUF
- Kris Brown HOU vs. NO
- Jason Elam DEN vs. TEN
- Rob Bironas TEN at DEN
- Josh Brown SEA vs. CHI
- Shayne Graham CIN vs. AZ
- David Akers PHI vs. MIA
- Adam Vinatieri IND vs. KC
- Matt Stover BAL vs. CLE
- Phil Dawson CLE at BAL
- Jeff Wilkins STL at SF
- Lawrence Tynes NYG at DET
- Jason Hanson DET vs. NYG
- Neil Rackers AZ at CIN
- Ryan Longwell MIN vs. OAK
- Jay Feely MIA at PHI
- Robbie Gould CHI at SEA
- Nate Kaeding SD at JAC
- Sebastian Janikowski OAK at MIN
- Rian Lindell BUF vs. NE
- Morten Anderson ATL vs. TB
- Joe Nedney SF vs. STL
Defense
- Green Bay vs. Carolina
- Seattle vs. Chicago
- Philadelphia vs. Miami
- New England at Buffalo
- Pittsburgh at New York Jets
- Tennessee at Denver
- Indianapolis vs. Kansas City
- New York Giants at Detroit
Note -- Should be a good matchup for the Giants, given Detroit's pass protection woes.
- Dallas vs. Washington
- Jacksonville vs. San Diego
- Detroit vs. New York Giants
- Minnesota vs. Oakland
- Kansas City at Indianapolis
Note -- Move down if Harrison and Clark play for the Colts.
- Cincinnati vs. Arizona
- Tampa Bay at Atlanta
- Oakland at Minnesota
- Denver vs. Tennessee
- Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Note -- Injuries to the secondary could be costly on Sunday.
- Houston vs. New Orleans
- St. Louis at San Francisco
- Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
- San Diego at Jacksonville
- Chicago at Seattle
- Arizona at Cincinnati
- Cleveland at Baltimore
- San Francisco vs. St. Louis
- New Orleans at Houston
- Miami at Philadelphia
- Carolina at Green Bay
- Washington at Dallas
- New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh
- Buffalo vs. New England