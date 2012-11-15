Week 11 predictions: Ravens edge Steelers; Patriots top Colts

This feels like a Ryan-Sanchize-Fireman Guy rebound game. Except it's not. In fact, there won't be any fireman helmets in the stands, because this game is in St. Louis, where the Rams' defense has played relatively well. The Rams are giving up 18.5 points per game in the Edward Jones Dome, but they've yet to play an offense that is in as much disarray as the New York Jets' unit. Well, they did play the Cardinals. That 31st-ranked offense is actually worse than New York's bunch, which cracks the top 30 ... at 30th. But Rex Ryan's club makes up for its offensive ineptitude by playing some of the worst run defense in the league. I'm sure Jeff Fisher won't try to exploit that at all. #NYJvsSTL