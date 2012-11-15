Week 11 predictions: Ravens edge Steelers; Patriots top Colts

So who do you like this weekend? More importantly, who is gonna tie?
OK, probably nobody. The St. Louis Rams and New York Jets might be able to make it happen. Shoot, with two backup quarterbacks potentially starting against two disruptive defenses in San Francisco, Candlestick could host its second tie in as many weeks.
At any rate, the 24-24 deadlock between the 49ers and Rams in Week 10 provided some drama without any payoff, and guaranteed the picks record in italics below will look weird for the rest of the season. It also showed that the Niners are vulnerable -- even when it comes to their secondary, which had been considered as formidable as any back four in the league. The tie also reflected the strides the Rams have made in their first year under Jeff Fisher.
I like St. Louis this week. And for all the Atlanta Falcons fans out there, there will be no letdown.
So let's get to it ...
Elliot Harrison went 8-5-1 on his predictions for Week 10, giving him a 66-31-1 record since taking over this space in Week 4. How will he fare in Week 11? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:
Well, it's tough to win when the Baltimore Ravens are coming to town and former first-round draft pick Byron Leftwich is your quarterback. Baltimore's defense has struggled at times, but how much can the Pittsburgh Steelers threaten with Leftwich, a running back-by-committee and a banged-up Antonio Brown? Am I seeing this wrong? Feel free to feed back at @HarrisonNFL. #BALvsPIT
ALREADY COMPLETED
Elliot Harrison is an analyst on NFL Network's NFL Fantasy Live show, weekdays at 1 p.m. ET and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET. Follow him on Twitter _@HarrisonNFL_.