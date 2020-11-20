Around the NFL

Week 11 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Published: Nov 20, 2020 at 05:50 PM
Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team

Bengals: OUT: RB Joe Mixon (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DT Margus Hunt (illness), T Fred Johnson (illness), G Alex Redmond (biceps), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back)

Washington: OUT: DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), LB Jared Norris (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LS Nick Sundberg (illness), WR Isaiah Wright (illness)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Falcons: No players listed

Saints: OUT: TE Josh Hill (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (back); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Steelers: OUT: RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), LB Jayrone Elliott (illness), RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep)

Jaguars: OUT: TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), LB Terez Hall (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matt Slater (knee), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Texans: OUT: S Michael Thomas (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), LB Jacob Martin (not injury related), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (back), T Laremy Tunsil (illness)

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns

Eagles: OUT: S Rudy Ford (hamstring)

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: G Wyatt Teller (calf), LB Mack Wilson (hip)

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Lions: OUT: WR Danny Amendola (hip), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), RB D'Andre Swift (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin), S Will Harris (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)

Panthers: OUT: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf); QUESTIONABLE: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), CB Rasul Douglas (ankle), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Titans: OUT: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Ben Jones (knee), CB Kareem Orr (groin)

Ravens: DOUBTFUL: DT Calais Campbell (calf), DT Brandon Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB L.J. Fort (finger), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

Jets: DOUBTFUL: LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Blessuan Austin (neck), K Sam Ficken (right groin)

Chargers: QUESTIONABLE: LS Cole Mazza (illness), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs)

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: G Solomon Kindley (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Broncos: OUT: LB Joseph Jones (calf); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), DT DeShawn Williams (ankle)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Cowboys: OUT: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Randy Gregory (illness), DE Demarcus Lawrence (illness)

Vikings: OUT: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), TE Irv Smith (groin)

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

Packers: OUT: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs); DOUBTFUL: DE Montravius Adams (toe); QUESTIONABLE: CB Ka'dar Hollman (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee)

Colts: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Chiefs: OUT: DE Taco Charlton (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (back); QUESTIONABLE: T Mike Remmers (rib), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf)

Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (chest)

news

Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) questionable for Week 11 game vs. Dolphins

Denver's chances in Sunday's meeting with the Miami Dolphins depend on who the Broncos can send out to play quarterback. As of Friday, that may or may not end up being ﻿Drew Lock﻿, who is questionable with a rib injury.
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) questionable vs. Panthers

Two days before the Lions take on the Panthers, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ continues to trend in the right direction. Detroit's QB1 was again a limited participant in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 11. 
news

Saints place Drew Brees (ribs) on injured reserve, QB will miss at least next three games

The New Orleans Saints have placed ﻿Drew Brees﻿ on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Joe Mixon isn't ready to return yet. The Bengals' bell-cow back has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, his fourth straight on the sidelines because of a nagging foot injury. Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) 'a game-time decision' for Sunday vs. Lions

The Panthers are keeping the door open for the possibility Teddy Bridgewater﻿ can suit up Sunday against the Lions. The team officially listed the QB as questionable with a knee injury, while coach Matt Rhule said it'll be a "game-time decision."
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered AC joint sprain in loss, isn't expected to miss time

Kyler Murray's shoulder ailment caused him some problems in Thursday night's loss to Seattle, but it shouldn't keep him out of action. The Cardinals QB suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder but should be available for Week 12, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants have three players test positive for COVID-19 during bye week

Three Giants players will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints expected to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Falcons

Sean Payton is finally ready to give the man he's compared to ﻿Steve Young﻿ a test-drive at starting QB Sunday against the Falcons. Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill on Sunday after giving him starter reps in practice this week.  
news

Raiders DC faced with 'daunting task' in matchup against Chiefs due to COVID

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is faced with the challenge of having his team ready to play the high-powered Chiefs though several of his players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, won't play vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will be without ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team officially placed Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: COVID-19 'hit me hard'

Andy Dalton had a rough few weeks after suffering a concussion and then contracting COVID-19. The Cowboys quarterback said the coronavirus hit him hard.
