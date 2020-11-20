Week 11 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team
Bengals: OUT: RB Joe Mixon (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DT Margus Hunt (illness), T Fred Johnson (illness), G Alex Redmond (biceps), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back)
Washington: OUT: DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), LB Jared Norris (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LS Nick Sundberg (illness), WR Isaiah Wright (illness)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Falcons: No players listed
Saints: OUT: TE Josh Hill (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (back); QUESTIONABLE: CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Steelers: OUT: RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), LB Jayrone Elliott (illness), RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep)
Jaguars: OUT: TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb)
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), LB Terez Hall (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matt Slater (knee), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
Texans: OUT: S Michael Thomas (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), LB Jacob Martin (not injury related), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (back), T Laremy Tunsil (illness)
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns
Eagles: OUT: S Rudy Ford (hamstring)
Browns: QUESTIONABLE: G Wyatt Teller (calf), LB Mack Wilson (hip)
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Lions: OUT: WR Danny Amendola (hip), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), RB D'Andre Swift (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin), S Will Harris (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)
Panthers: OUT: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf); QUESTIONABLE: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), CB Rasul Douglas (ankle), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
Titans: OUT: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), G Rodger Saffold (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: C Ben Jones (knee), CB Kareem Orr (groin)
Ravens: DOUBTFUL: DT Calais Campbell (calf), DT Brandon Williams (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB L.J. Fort (finger), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
Jets: DOUBTFUL: LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Blessuan Austin (neck), K Sam Ficken (right groin)
Chargers: QUESTIONABLE: LS Cole Mazza (illness), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs)
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos
Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: G Solomon Kindley (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)
Broncos: OUT: LB Joseph Jones (calf); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), DT DeShawn Williams (ankle)
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Cowboys: OUT: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Randy Gregory (illness), DE Demarcus Lawrence (illness)
Vikings: OUT: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), TE Irv Smith (groin)
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts
Packers: OUT: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs); DOUBTFUL: DE Montravius Adams (toe); QUESTIONABLE: CB Ka'dar Hollman (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee)
Colts: QUESTIONABLE: TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle)
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Chiefs: OUT: DE Taco Charlton (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (back); QUESTIONABLE: T Mike Remmers (rib), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf)
Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Jalen Richard (chest)