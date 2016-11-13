Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire targets

After a career game against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football last week (10 catches, 162 yards), Woods' stock is on the rise. However, those watching closely knew this had been the case for weeks, as Woods had posted 50-plus yards or a touchdown in four of his prior five games. Part of this breakout was aided by Woods' increasing usage in the slot, as the former Trojan has racked up 175 yards and 51 percent of his snaps from that spot the last two weeks. The team needed someone to step up with Sammy Watkins still out, and Woods has answered the call. Hop on this gravy train while the getting is good. FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent.