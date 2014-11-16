Week 11 fantasy football notebook

» Jonas Gray now has four rushing touchdowns tonight. That's as many as the entire rest of the NFL scored today. That's also more than LeSean McCoy, Matt Forte, Andre Ellington, Frank Gore, Ronnie Hillman and Joique Bell each have on the season. * - AG*
» OK, now we've seen everything in this game. Anthony Castonzo just caught a touchdown pass from Andrew Luck. Castonzo is one of his starting offensive tackles. For the love of all that is fantasy, came a name-brand player please score?!* - AG*
» Jonas Gray. Again. His third touchdown of the night. He has 32.30 fantasy points ... for practically no one.* - AG*
» The fantasy trolling continues, as Tom Brady's first touchdown pass just went to Tim Wright. Meanwhile, Jonas Gray has 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns early in the third quarter.* - AG*
» This game exists purely to troll fantasy football owners. The Colts capitalized on a Tom Brady interception with an Andrew Luck touchdown pass to none other than Hakeem Nicks. Ugh.* - AG*
» Oh boy. Jonas Gray times two. #Belitricks are in full force. Unless you were savvy enough to pick Gray up based on my deep dive waiver column, you're among the many fantasy owners cursing Bill Belichick's name tonight.* - AG*
» Fantasy owners with Patriots on their rosters are cursing #Belitricks right now, as the first touchdown of the night goes to ... Jonas Gray.* - AG*
» The Packers have now put up 50 points in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. Jordan Matthews did find the end zone for the Eagles, but it's been all Packers otherwise. 53-13, Packers with 8:34 left in the fourth quarter. Yikes.* - AG*
» The state of the game for the Eagles has gone from bad to worse in Green Bay. Jordy Nelson and Eddie Lacy have each found the end zone, and the Eagles haven't been able to put even a bit of pressure on Rodgers. They did get a field goal right before half to make it 30-6, though. As for the Packers, they've outscored their opponents 128-9 in the first halves of their last four home games. Wow.* - AG*
» Well, things are a little ugly for the Eagles right now. Mark Sanchez has been sacked twice (hard), and was looked at briefly by the trainers. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has been dealing, finding Davante Adams for a short touchdown. The Packers special teams just added a 75-yard punt return touchdown by Micah Hyde, too. It's 17-0 Green Bay in the first quarter.* - AG*
» Another Michael Floyd touchdown! He has two catches for two touchdowns and 54 yards so far and it's only halfway through the first quarter. - MF
» Welcome back Michael Floyd. After two weeks of seeming fantasy-irrelevant, the Cardinals receiver already has 42 yards and a touchdown. It could be a big day for Floyd. - MF
» Cam Newton just threw his second touchdown pass in about three minutes. This time it was to Philly Brown for his first career score. Newton is saving his fantasy day late just as he did last week. - MF
» My goodness Kelvin Benjamin. The Panthers' rookie wideout caught one of the most insane touchdowns we've seen all season. It's his second straight game with at least one score. - MF
» All the major fantasy stars for the Bears are having huge days. Brandon Marshall just scored his second touchdown and has 90 yards so far while Alshon Jeffery has racked up over 130 yards and a score, and Matt Forte has over 150 yards from scrimmage. Chicago goes #KABOOM - MF
» Ladies and gentlemen, Michael Lynn Evans. 209 receiving yards and two touchdowns. #KABOOM! - MG
» The Bengals just had the drive of A.J. Green, as he had three catches for 80 yards and one touchdown to put the Bengals up 27-10.* - MG*
» Apologies to Jamaal Charles owners, but after he did all of the work to get the Chiefs down to the red zone, Knile Davis vultured the touchdown. Still, 26.80 fantasy points early in the fourth quarter is nothing to scoff at.* - AG*
» More #YearOfTheRookieWR news: Mike Evans has his third straight game with 120-plus yards and a touchdown. - MG
» Russell Wilson found Tony Moeaki for a 1-yard touchdown to take the lead 20-17, helping the Seahawks make the most of a Jamaal Charles fumble.* - AG*
» After going down by 17 points at home, the Saints responded with a crucial touchdown drive where Drew Brees hit Kenny Stills for the Saints' first score.* - AG*
» The Broncos haven't looked very Broncoish today. It won't help that Julius Thomas is out with an ankle injury while Emmanuel Sanders and Montee Ball don't look likely to reutn as well. - MG
» And we finally have a touchdown in Carolina. Matt Ryan hooked up with Roddy White for a 2-yard scoring reception. White has four grabs for 34 yards so far today and has now scored in two straight games. - MF
» Ryan Mallett executed an excellent two-minute drive for the Texans and capped it off with a 20-yard touchdowns strike to Garrett Graham. It's 14-7, Texans now.* - AG*
» If you're wondering what's going on with the Panthers and Falcons it's not much. Cam Newtonand Matt Ryan have combined for 201 passing yards thus far. The scoring has been all field goals and its 6-3 at halftime. - MF
» The Bears are back in business after Brandon Marshall caught an impressive 44-yard touchdown pass from your boy and mine, Jay Cutler. Marshall has five grabs for 85 yards and the touchdown while Cutler is already over 200 yards passing before halftime. - MF
» I'm no defensive genius, but generally leaving Emmanuel Sanders open will result in touchdowns allowed. - MG
» Brian Hoyer hit Andrew Hawkins for a 32-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven. J.J. Watt had a roughing the punter penalty that kept the Cleveland drive alive.* - AG*
» So much for the return of Montee Ball. The Broncos running back has been bothered by a groin injury for much of the first half and is now taking snaps behind C.J. Anderson. - MG
» Alshon Jeffery is off to a strong start with five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown already. The score came on a 27-yard pass from the guy who I said earlier looks terrible, Jay Cutler. He's already racked up 135 passing yards and a touchdown. I take that back, sorry Jay. - MF
» Jamaal Charles has found the end zone for the second time already. He is closing in on 100 scrimmage yards in the first half already. The Seahawks are now down 14-7, after previously tying the game at seven with a Doug Baldwin touchdown.* - AG*
» You can't stop Shaun Hill, you can only hope to contai...okay, I can't. But he has had a couple of big throws to Kenny Britt early in the game to give the Rams a lead. - MG
» It's been a rough start for Robert Griffin III with a pair of interceptions. One wasn't his fault. One was. Either way, it's ungood and the Buccaneers have a 10-0 lead. - MG
» The Vikings are already up 10-0 on the Bears thanks to a successful fake punt play followed by a 7-yard touchdown by tight end...wait for it... Rhett Ellison. Yep, #ThatHelpsNoOne! In other news, Jay Cutler looks terrible so far. - Matt Franciscovich
» Jermaine Gresham scored one of the strangest touchdowns we're likely to see today. He caught a pass near the goal line and was stripped fighting to reach the end zone. Lucky for him he was able to recover his own fumble in the end zone for the score.* - AG*
» J.J. Watt just simply isn't human. He just caught Ryan Mallett's first touchdown pass ... on a designed fade. Is there anything this guy can't do?* - AG*
» The Chiefs made a statement with their opening drive against Seattle, marching right down the field and getting Jamaal Charles into the end zone on an old school option play.* - Alex Gelhar*
» Remember Larry Donnell? You probably do because he's been relegated to your bench lately. So you probably won't enjoy reading that he caught a touchdown pass from Eli Manning.* - MG*
» Just when you thought it was safe to roll with running backs, Arian Foster, Gio Bernard and Reggie Bush have all been ruled out. Plus, Isaiah Crowell is expected to start over Terrance West and Ben Tate. It's going to be one of those kinds of weeks, people. - Marcas Grant