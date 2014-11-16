Week 11 fantasy football notebook

» The state of the game for the Eagles has gone from bad to worse in Green Bay. Jordy Nelson and Eddie Lacy have each found the end zone, and the Eagles haven't been able to put even a bit of pressure on Rodgers. They did get a field goal right before half to make it 30-6, though. As for the Packers, they've outscored their opponents 128-9 in the first halves of their last four home games. Wow.* - AG*