Week 11 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

Philip Rivers is in a decent spot here, as the Bills defense is showing plenty of cracks. Two of the last four quarterbacks to face them have thrown for over 300 yards (Jameis Winston, Derek Carr) and the other two didn't need to because their ground attacks dominated (Josh McCown, Drew Brees). There are more enticing plays on the slate, but Rivers should offer a decent floor at worst ... if he plays, as he's in the concussion protocol. If Rivers is out, wooo boy I'm going to have to edit this section a lot. Melvin Gordon was a fantasy disaster last week with 27 yards on 16 carries and no scores, though this could be a prime bounce-back spot. In the two games they've played since trading Marcell Dareus the Bills have allowed 495 rushing yards to running backs on the ground at over six yards per carry. Oh, and they've conceded seven rushing touchdowns to the position in those games as well. Austin Ekeler provided an immediate spark to this backfield last week, but a costly fourth-quarter fumble could reduce his opportunities here. Still, he's an upside flex play who could carve out a bigger role if he produces again in this plus matchup. Keenan Allen hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has just two weeks with over 68 receiving yards. This could be the spot for him to correct both of those negative trends, as the Bills defense has struggled of late and just gave up a season-best performance to Michael Thomas (9-117-0 on 10 targets). Hunter Henry has just three catches for 18 yards over the last two weeks after posting 12 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown in the three weeks prior. Hopefully his larger role returns, but it's not like there are many better tight end options available. With rookie Nathan Peterman making his first start of the season the Chargers have quickly become one of the week's best streaming options. They're tied for second in the NFL in sacks this season with 29 and could feast on the unproven passer.