Week 11 Cheat Sheet

Carson Wentz has gone to New York and Dallas, but Sunday in Seattle will be the biggest road test of the rookie's career. I could point you to Wentz's declining stats and remind you he's recorded a passer rating below 100 in each of his past five games while noting the inefficient Eagles offense. But I don't believe the majority of those troubles are on Wentz. He's working with a sub-par receiving corps that can't hold onto the ball and, until last week, wasn't getting help from the running game. It will be interesting to see how Wentz handles the best defense he's faced all season in a setting unlike any other in the NFL. These are the games that show off a rookie's mettle. Luckily for Wentz, he won't have to see Michael Bennett barreling down his throat.