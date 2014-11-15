Week 11 Cheat Sheet

Everything you need to know as kickoff approaches ...
Key game-time decisions
All players questionable unless noted
Bush didn't practice all week after re-injuring his ankle last Sunday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday that the running back will not play, per a source who has spoken to Bush. He is expected to return next week. UPDATE: As expected, Bush is inactive.
The tight end didn't practice all week and his status is up in the air. We could see a lot more of Travis Kelce against the Seahawks on Sunday. UPDATE: Fasano will sit out Week 11.
Marshawn Lynch (calf) RB; Luke Willson (ankle) TE; Jeremy Lane (groin) CB -- ALL ACTIVE -- Seattle Seahawks
Beast Mode practiced in full Friday and should be fine Sunday. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Sunday that teammates and friends expect Lynch to play. Wilson also was full-go on Friday. Lane was limited in the final practice of the week. UPDATE: Lynch, Willson and Lane are officially active.
It's not looking good for Brock to play Sunday after he missed all week. With Jimmie Wardplaced on injured reserve, the Niners' secondary is already thin. UPDATE:Brock was not activated.
Both pass-catchers were limited Thursday and Friday. Rapoport reported Sunday that both are expected to play, per a team source. UPDATE: Both are active.
The wideout sat out of practice all week. He will not play Sunday.
Ball is back this week. With Ronnie Hillman out, Ball should share carries with C.J. Anderson in the backfield. Denver is likely to ride the hot hand Sunday.
The NFL's leading interception man returned limited on Friday. He was upgraded to probable on Saturday after passing concussion protocol. As such, he made the active roster.
Morgan didn't practice all week. Marquess Wilson was activated Friday and would take Morgan's reps as the No. 3 receiver. Brandon Marshall is probable to play with an ankle injury. UPDATE: Morgan was officially ruled inactive.
Tuck was limited on Friday. Carrie was limited on Friday after missing Thursday's practice.
The running back was full-go all week. The Chargers hope he'll provide some punch to a lackluster running attack.
Paulsen was full-go on Friday and should play.
Weather Tracking*
We could get a little snow as we press midway through November.
Texans at Browns -- 31 degrees and cloudy / snow expected Sunday night; Winds (20 percent; up to 15 mph winds)
49ers at Giants -- 32 degrees and cloudy (SSW winds at 6 mph with gusts up to 13 mph)
Seahawks at Chiefs -- 25 degrees and cloudy (WNW wind at 15 mph with gusts up to 29 mph)
Falcons at Panthers -- 39 degrees and cloudy
Buccaneers at Redskins -- 37 degrees and cloudy / rain expected Sunday night (S wind at 7 mph with gusts up to 13 mph)
Raiders at Chargers -- 55 degrees with some clouds
Vikings at Bears -- 27 degrees and cloudy, expecting AM flurries (SW wind at 14 mph with gusts up to 29 mph)
Eagles at Packers -- 20 degrees and mostly clear ( SW winds at 9 mpg with gusts up to 16 mph); light snow possible Sunday night
Three matchups to watch
With the Lions' running game struggling and facing the Cardinals' stout run defense, we expect Matthew Stafford to put the ball up often on Sunday afternoon. The Lions getting Megatron back opens up Detroit's offense immensely. Johnson and Tate make up one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL. Megatron demands double coverage allowing Tate to make plays in one-on-one matchups in short and intermediate routes. The Cards boast one of the most athletic secondaries in the NFL. Peterson will shadow Johnson. He was torched last year by Megatron but has shown the ability to shut down big receivers -- see: Dez Bryant, Week 9. Keep an eye on Cromartie's tackling on Tate, who breaks as many tackles on short routes as any receiver in the NFL.
Missing Brandon Mebane will be big for Seattle against Jamaal Charles and the Chiefs' running attack. KC's offensive line has been better than we expected this season. They aren't road-graders by any means, but they haven't gotten destroyed either. Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett could put Alex Smith on the run often Sunday on the road. The quarterback has been sneaky good at evading pressure and getting the ball out -- albeit rarely down the field. If the Chiefs' offensive line is able to open up holes in the running game against a depleted Seahawks defensive line rotation as the game wears on it could turn the tide for Kansas City.
The Colts boast two of the most physical defensive backs in the NFL in Vontae Davis and Greg Toler. If they are able to take out the reliable Julian Edelman and increasingly productive Brandon LaFell it will open up how Chuck Pagano can pressure Tom Brady and provide more defenders to key on Rob Gronkowski. Gronk has been incredible the last several weeks and the Colts will have to double him often, especially in the red zone. That puts more pressure on Davis and Toler to win their matchup on the outside. Brady is a master in exploiting matchups. If the Colts corners can make him turn elsewhere and check down often it's a win for Indy's D.
Did You Know?
Julio Jones does not have a touchdown reception in the last six games, the longest streak of his career (zero receiving touchdowns in first five games of career in 2011).
Atlanta's defense has 11 sacks this season and seven of those came in two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cam Newton has thrown at least one interception in six straight games and his 80.1 passer rating is the lowest of any season in his career.
Jerick McKinnon has 90 carries for 446 yards. However he's the only player with 300-plus rushing yards without a running touchdown (because Matt Asiata steals them all -- thief.) Thirty-eight players have 300-plus yards rushing.
Marc Trestman is 11-14 (.440) as the Bears' head coach. The records of two other famous Bears head men in their first 25 games: Lovie Smith 11-14 (.440); Mike Ditka 11-14 (.440).
This season, Jay Cutler has completed 73.9 percent of passes under 15 air yards, which is the second highest percent in the NFL among QBs with at least 75 such attempts. However, the strong-armed quarterback has completed just 31.0 percent of 15-plus air-yard passes, second lowest in the NFL among QBs with at least 30 such attempts.
Andre Johnson has accounted for 32.4 percent of the Texans targets this season (highest percent in NFL), but has gone 12 straight games under 100-yards receiving, the longest streak of his career.
Your weekly reminder of the history the Cleveland Browns are attempting to shatter (sponsored by Factory Of Gladness brand tissues): The Browns have not won their division since 1989 (longest active drought). The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002 (2nd-longest active drought, Buffalo).
Cleveland is in sole possession of its division this late in the season for the first time since Week 11 of 1994. Brian Hoyer was nine years old.
Russell Wilson, the 75th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, is 9-5 in games against QBs selected No. 1 overall.
Alex Smith, himself a signal-caller selected first overall in the draft, is 9-16 in his career against Super Bowl-winning QBs.
Wilson is on pace for 3,272 yards, 20 TDs and nine interceptions. He's also on pace for career lows in completion percentage, touchdown passes and passer rating.
Dwayne Bowe leads the Chiefs in receptions (39) and receiving yards (491), but hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 4, 2012 (vs. Chargers). (How much is he getting paid again? Oh, right, $11.2 million per.)
Heading into New Orleans Sunday, the Bengals have been outscored 70-17 in their last two road games (NE 43, CIN 17; IND 27, CIN 0).
It's a wacky year for New Orleans: The Saints are 3-4 when leading with two minutes or less in the game this season. New Orleans entered 2014 with 79-6 record (.929 percent) since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2006 when leading with two minutes or less.
Aldon Smith has 42 sacks in 43 career games. Smith's 0.98 sacks per game is the highest average since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
The 49ers have 10 sacks in last four games, while Eli Manning has been sacked 11 times in last four contests.
Odell Beckham Jr. has 100-plus receiving yards in consecutive games. No Big Blue rookie has ever had three straight 100-yard receiving games.
The Broncos rank first in both yards per play on offense (6.21) and yards per play allowed on defense (4.66).
Peyton Manning has never passed for more than 235 yards in a game against the Rams, which is his lowest career high against any single opponent. The Rams are the only team against which Manning has not passed for 300-plus yards.
Funny thing about that stat? Manning's 31 TD passes against Jeff Fisher (formerly the coach of the Tennessee Titans) are his second-most against any head coach and the 10th-most by any player against any head coach in NFL history.
The Rams offensive woes: NFL's 30th-ranked offense (310.2 YPG); have not topped 14 points any of their last three games; quarterbacks have been sacked 30 times this season (T-28th in NFL) -- sacked 14 times in last three games; are scoring on only 26.0 percent of drives this season (T-29th in NFL).
The Bucs' defense has allowed 272 points this season -- a mark that ties the most through nine games in franchise history (1985). The unit is ranked last in scoring defense and 31st in total offense.
Last week, Mike Evans became the first Buccaneers rookie to ever have consecutive 100-yard receiving games.
Alfred Morris had his best game of the season in Robert Griffin III's return in Week 9 (19 rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns), however it was his 16th consecutive game under the 100-yard rushing plateau.
According to Pro Football Focus, Khalil Mack ranks third in the NFL in run stop percentage among 3-4 outside linebackers. Mack's 24 QB hurries are the third-most among 3-4 outside linebackers, ranking behind only Justin Houston (29) and Ryan Kerrigan (27).
With a loss on Sunday, the Raiders would be the first team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in 2014.
If Philip Rivers pulls out the win on Sunday, it will be his 14th against the Raiders in his career, passing John Elway for most career victories versus the Silver and Black.
Just 32.1 percent of the Chargers' rush attempts have gone for four or more yards (lowest percentage in the NFL).
With 11,992 career receiving yards, Larry Fitzgerald is eight yards shy of becoming the second youngest player in NFL history with 12,000 career receiving yards (will be 31 years, 77 days on Sunday). Randy Moss was 30 years, 306 days when he reached 12,000 receiving yards. Jerry Rice was 31 years, 333 days.
Among the 47 quarterbacks with at least 15 pass attempts this season, Drew Stanton is the only one to complete less than 50.0 percent of his pass attempts (49.5 percent).
Golden Tate was drafted in the 42nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but did not sign with the team.
The Lions defense has allowed 642 rush yards through nine games, fewest allowed by Detroit since at least 1940.
Mark Sanchez loves Jordan Matthews. Last week in Sanchize's first start for the Eagles: 7 receptions, 138 receiving yards, two TDs. Matthews' first career 100-yard game and second career multi-TD game.
Aaron Rodgers is on pace to throw for 44 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. No QB in NFL history has ever thrown for 40 or more TDs and fewer than five INTs (Rodgers came closest with 45 TD, 6 INTs in 2011).
The Packers' defense has scored 76 points off takeaways this season, most in the NFL. Their 18 takeaways are tied for fifth most.
Only Peyton Manning has thrown for 300-plus yards against Patriots this season, going well above that number (438 yards) in Week 9, prior to the Patriots bye week. In 233 games under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have never allowed two straight games with 400-plush yard passers.
The Colts' offense has 48 pass plays of 20-plus yards this season (most in NFL). The Pats' defense has allowed 31 pass plays of 20-plus yards this season (T-12th most in NFL).
Indy is leading the NFL with 32.2 PPG this season. Since Week 5, New England is scoring 40.2 PPG (most in NFL).
Tennessee has won four straight games on Monday night (last time was 2012).
Ben Roethlisberger has not played as well in Monday night games on the road, with a 4-4 record, seven TDs, 11 INTs and a passer rating of 68.0.
The Titans defense has allowed 14 TD passes in nine games this season, while Roethlisberger has 13 TD passes in his last three games.
Tennessee's defense has allowed a receiver to reach 100 yards five times this season. Antonio Brown has reached 100-plus receiving yards five times this season.
