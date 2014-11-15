Week 11 Cheat Sheet

The Colts boast two of the most physical defensive backs in the NFL in Vontae Davis and Greg Toler. If they are able to take out the reliable Julian Edelman and increasingly productive Brandon LaFell it will open up how Chuck Pagano can pressure Tom Brady and provide more defenders to key on Rob Gronkowski. Gronk has been incredible the last several weeks and the Colts will have to double him often, especially in the red zone. That puts more pressure on Davis and Toler to win their matchup on the outside. Brady is a master in exploiting matchups. If the Colts corners can make him turn elsewhere and check down often it's a win for Indy's D.