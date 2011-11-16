Week 10 welcomed several RBs back to fantasy relevance

Falling just outside the Top 10 were Donald Brown and Reggie Bush with 18 each. Until Joseph Addai returns, Brown has established himself as the go-to-guy ahead of Delone Carter. So if you need a RB, he's someone with 10-point potential depending on the matchup. Bush is now a must-start, believe it or not. Daniel Thomas played and saw 17 touches, so the workload was split almost equally. But Bush's 17 fantasy points far outdistanced Thomas' four. He didn't have a big game running the ball, but Bush showed a nose for the end zone and you can't ignore three straight games of at least 12 fantasy points. He has generous matchups coming up on the ground (BUF, at DAL, OAK), so he's a great play going forward. If an owner who has him is unsure and wants to trade him? Make the deal.