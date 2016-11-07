Week 10 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

Touchdowns have played a part, but the San Diego defense has scored 12 or more fantasy points in three of its last four outings. Despite big injuries to stars like Jason Verrett, this unit is getting strong push up front and great play on the back end from the likes of free agent acquisition Casey Hayward, whose five interceptions are tied for the league lead. The Chargers have been a strong offense to stream defenses against for much of the year, though since refocusing their offense through the ground game they've been a riskier play. Ryan Tannehill was sacked nearly 3.5 times per game during the first five weeks, but has only been taken down twice in the three games since Jay Ajayi broke out. Still, the Miami defense is a sieve, so the Dolphins could be playing from behind if Philip Rivers gets up early at home. That would force Tannehill into a more pass-heavy game script that could lead to more sacks and turnovers, making the Chargers a strong streaming play once again.