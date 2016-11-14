Week 10 top plays draw social media reaction

The Week 10 slate of games featured plenty of highlights that garnered instant reactions from fans on social media. Here's our countdown of the biggest plays that threw fans into a frenzy on Twitter and beyond.
5. Did DeMarco Murray just throw a TD pass?
Titans running back DeMarco Murray provided plenty of headaches for the Packers on Sunday via his feet, but his arm threw Green Bay and everyone for a loop during Tennessee's victory. What hasn't he done for fantasy teams this week?
4. Jay Cutler's end-zone bomb
After turning over the ball three times, of course Bears quarterback Jay Cutler would throw a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown right before halftime.
3. HOW DID JAMEIS WINSTON DO THAT???!!!
Not sure how Buccanneers quarterback Jameis Winston was able to escape the entire Bears pass rush while avoiding a safety and then drop a 39-yard dime to wideout Mike Evans. Oh and did I mention this was on third-and-10?
2. Eric Berry's amazing pick-six
Instead of just getting rid of the ball, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw it to Chiefs safety Eric Berry. And that is when things got interesting. He breaks tackles, then hits them with two spin moves and takes it all the way!
1. You really thought Broncos' winning TD wouldn't be No. 1?
The Saints tie the game with a 32-yard touchdown but the PAT is blocked and Broncos safety Will Parks takes it to the house. But it looked like he stepped out of bounds to everyone except the refs.