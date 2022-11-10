Week 10 Thursday inactives: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+
FALCONS
- TE Feleipe Franks
- TE Anthony Firkser
- OL Jonotthan Harrison
- DL Matt Dickerson
- LB Nate Landman
- CB A.J. Terrell
- S Erik Harris
