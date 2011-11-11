Week 10 storylines: Panthers, Dolphins embrace spoiler role

Miami finally won its first game this past week after being close the previous few weeks. There is no quit in the Dolphins and when QB Matt Moore threw three touchdowns in Kansas City, it served notice to the league that beating Miami isn't going to be easy. The Redskins are barely alive in the NFC East race and travel to Miami. The Dolphins have more trips to the red zone, more explosive plays, and they face former Dolphins QB John Beck, who has yet to win an NFL game in seven tries as a starter. Miami sacked Matt Cassel five times last week and now gets Beck, who goes to the ground one out of every nine attempts. I like another win for the AFC spoilers.