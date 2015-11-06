Week 10 Notebook: Challenges of NFL life in age of viral media

1) Most believe Peyton Manning will hang 'em up after this season. Well, there's also a widely held assumption in NFL circles that -- with all the turnover expected to come across the league in January -- Manning could well re-emerge as a leading executive in 2016. The most bandied about landing spots are Cleveland (because of Manning's relationship with Browns owner/University of Tennessee booster Jimmy Haslam) and Tennessee (because of Manning's connections to the university, and his wife's presence as part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies), with Indianapolis (his longtime home) and New Orleans (his native soil) not to be completely discounted. When Broncos president Joe Ellis brought John Elawy on board as executive vice president of football operations in 2011, he said, "I think the biggest thing that needed to be fixed was football leadership. We had a void in that area. We needed someone who had the right competitive fire, who could draw respect, and come in and oversee all of football for Pat Bowlen. You can have a strong head coach, or a strong general manager, and have them report directly to the owner. That can be successful. But this is the way we're going." And it's equally simple to see why, like Elway was for Denver, Manning might be an enticing risk for someone.