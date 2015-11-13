Week 10 Notebook: Challenges of NFL life in age of viral media

1) Peyton's presence looms. Most believe Peyton Manning will hang 'em up after this season. Well, there's also a widely held assumption in NFL circles that -- with all the turnover expected to come across the league in January -- Manning could well re-emerge as a leading executive in 2016. The most bandied about landing spots are Cleveland (because of Manning's relationship with Browns owner/University of Tennessee booster Jimmy Haslam) and Tennessee (because of Manning's connections to the university, and his wife's presence as part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies), with Indianapolis (his longtime home) and New Orleans (his native soil) not to be completely discounted. The larger question here is how effective an ex-player can be moving quickly into a powerful decision-making role. It has worked in the NBA and MLB, but there's not as much history with it in football. In fact, the place where it's worked best might be where Manning is now: Denver. And so I dug back into my notes and through a conversation I had with Broncos president Joe Ellis shortly after John Elway was hired as executive vice president of football operations back in 2011. "I think the biggest thing that needed to be fixed was football leadership," Ellis told me then. "We had a void in that area. We needed someone who had the right competitive fire, who could draw respect, and come in and oversee all of football for Pat Bowlen. You can have a strong head coach, or a strong general manager, and have them report directly to the owner. That can be successful. But this is the way we're going." Elway, for his part, wasn't as inexperienced as Manning would be. The Bronco legend ran Denver's Arena Football League franchise for a time, served as a consultant to Bowlen in the five years leading up to his hire, and brought business experience from his chain of car dealerships. But it does seem that some of the things that the Broncos wanted in Elway -- see: football leadership -- Manning might be able to bring. One key for Manning, of course, would be an ability to "know what you don't know," something Elway showed in learning the scouting side of the business. But it's easy to figure someone with Manning's football acumen would be able to figure things out on the fly, so long as the right structure existed around him. And it's equally simple to see why, like Elway was for Denver, Manning might be an enticing risk for someone.