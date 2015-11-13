Week 10 Madden Matchups

Published: Nov 13, 2015 at 05:57 AM
MaddenWeek10ToS

EA Sports

Welcome to the Week 10 Madden matchup preview, where we break down the three best games of the week from the perspective of the Madden player. So pick up those controllers and get ready for some gaming action.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Want a real challenge? Pick up the sticks and play as the Lions. Don't press the Packers wide receivers. Next Gen Stats have revealed that the Packers receivers were among the worst in the league. The only reason they seem to be doing well is because Aaron Rodgers is able to fit the ball into impossible spaces. Worry more about stopping the run, which hasn't been effective at all this season. Blitz one linebacker and keep the other two in zone. One should spy Rodgers and the other should spy James Starks on screens. If you can keep the score low and limit the big plays, you stand a chance.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

This is the best game of the week. Play as the Cardinals and attempt to show the league that it's your division to lose. Play man in the secondary and zone with the linebackers. Mix in blitzes if the pressure isn't getting to Russell Wilson in time. Your objective is to keep him in the pocket and hope that the Seahawks O-line is still out of sync. Sling it on offense. The Legion of Boom ranks among the bottom of the league in interceptions. You should look to move Larry Fitzgerald all over the field. Madden won't make Sherman shadow him the same way he will on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

The Raiders enter this game as underdogs and it's less because of Adrian Peterson and due largely to the way that the Vikings defense has played. They look poised to be the next great defense following in the footsteps of the aforementioned Legion of Boom. For this game, assume the role of he underdog. The Raiders linebackers have the speed and strength to shut down Peterson. Pair your blitzes for his game, sending a linebacker with a corner or safety from the opposite side. Your main objective is to make Teddy Bridgewater try to beat you.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Skylar Thompson only QB selected in Round 4

In Chad Reuter's second crack at a four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has Kansas State's Skylar Thompson as the seventh QB taken overall and the only one off the board in Round 4.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW