Week 10 Madden Matchups

This is the best game of the week. Play as the Cardinals and attempt to show the league that it's your division to lose. Play man in the secondary and zone with the linebackers. Mix in blitzes if the pressure isn't getting to Russell Wilson in time. Your objective is to keep him in the pocket and hope that the Seahawks O-line is still out of sync. Sling it on offense. The Legion of Boom ranks among the bottom of the league in interceptions. You should look to move Larry Fitzgerald all over the field. Madden won't make Sherman shadow him the same way he will on Sunday.