Week 10 Madden Matchups

Welcome to the Week 10 Madden matchup preview, where we break down the three best games of the week from the perspective of the Madden player. So pick up those controllers and get ready for some gaming action.
Want a real challenge? Pick up the sticks and play as the Lions. Don't press the Packers wide receivers. Next Gen Stats have revealed that the Packers receivers were among the worst in the league. The only reason they seem to be doing well is because Aaron Rodgers is able to fit the ball into impossible spaces. Worry more about stopping the run, which hasn't been effective at all this season. Blitz one linebacker and keep the other two in zone. One should spy Rodgers and the other should spy James Starks on screens. If you can keep the score low and limit the big plays, you stand a chance.
This is the best game of the week. Play as the Cardinals and attempt to show the league that it's your division to lose. Play man in the secondary and zone with the linebackers. Mix in blitzes if the pressure isn't getting to Russell Wilson in time. Your objective is to keep him in the pocket and hope that the Seahawks O-line is still out of sync. Sling it on offense. The Legion of Boom ranks among the bottom of the league in interceptions. You should look to move Larry Fitzgerald all over the field. Madden won't make Sherman shadow him the same way he will on Sunday.
The Raiders enter this game as underdogs and it's less because of Adrian Peterson and due largely to the way that the Vikings defense has played. They look poised to be the next great defense following in the footsteps of the aforementioned Legion of Boom. For this game, assume the role of he underdog. The Raiders linebackers have the speed and strength to shut down Peterson. Pair your blitzes for his game, sending a linebacker with a corner or safety from the opposite side. Your main objective is to make Teddy Bridgewater try to beat you.