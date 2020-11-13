Around the NFL

Week 10 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Published: Nov 13, 2020 at 05:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Eagles: OUT: CB Craig James (shoulder)

Giants: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Golden Tate (knee), CB Isaac Yiadom (calf)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

Jaguars: OUT: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DT Doug Costin (concussion), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: OL Brandon Linder (back), S Josh Jones (chest)

Packers: OUT: John Lovett (knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (quad), T Rick Wagner (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), S Will Redmond (shoulder)

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions

WFT: OUT: QB Kyle Allen (ankle), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), T Geron Christian (knee), LB Jared Norris (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Jeff Badet (hamstring)

Lions: OUT: WR Kenny Golladay (hip); QUESTIONABLE: TE T.J. Hockenson (toe), OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), DT Nick Williams (shoulder), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), G Joe Dahl (back), RB/WR Jamal Agnew (ribs)

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

Texans: OUT: RB David Johnson (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: LB Dylan Cole (back), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jacob Phillips (knee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (knee), WR Jaydon Mickens (NIR), G Ali Marpet (concussion)

Panthers: OUT: RB Christian McCaffery (shoulder), T Russell Okung (calf),DE Stephen Weatherly (finger), RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), CB Donte Jackson (toe), DE Austin Larkin (groin)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Chargers: OUT: DE Joey Bosa (concussion), RB Justin Jackson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: T Bryan Bulaga (back), RB Troymaine Pope (neck), G Trai Turner (groin)

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (hamstring), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Durham Smythe (concussion)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Broncos: OUT: LB Joseph Jones (calf); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder), T Demar Dotson (groin/hand), CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder)

Raiders: OUT: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle); DOUBTFUL: T Kolton Miller (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: G Gabe Jackson (illness)

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

Bills: OUT: LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G Cody Ford (ankle), S Micah Hyde (ankle)

Cardinals: OUT: DL Jordan Phillips (foot), OL Justin Murray (hand), DL Leki Fotu (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: S Budda Baker (groin), RB Kenyan Drake (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh), S Deionte Thompson (knee), TE Maxx Williams

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

49ers: OUT: RB Tevin Coleman (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB K'Wuan Williams (ankle), LB Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Trent Taylor (back), WR River Cracraft (quad)

Saints: QUESTIONABLE: RB Dwayne Washington (back)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks: OUT: C Ethan Pocic (concussion), CB Shaquil Griffin (concussion/hamstring), DT Bryan Mone (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Chris Carson (foot), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), WR Freddie Swain (foot), DE Alton Robinson (illness), WR Penny Hart (knee), WR Freddie Swain (foot), LB K.J. Wright (ankle)

Rams: QUESTIONABLE: LB Leonard Floyd (knee), LB Terrell Lewis (shoulder), C Brian Allen (knee)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals: OUT: DT Geno Atkins (NIR), T Bobby Hart (knee), WR John Ross (foot), CB Darius Phillips (groin), CB LeShaun Sims (concussion); DOUBTFUL: RB Joe Mixon (foot); QUESTIONABLE: T Jonah Williams (stinger)

Steelers: QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), RB Anthony McFarland (illness), OL Kevin Dotson (illness)

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Ravens: OUT: DE Calais Campbell (calf); DOUBTFUL: CB Jimmy Smith (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), LB Matthew Judon (calf), LB L.J. Fort (finger)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin), S Terrence Brooks (illness), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Cody Davis (calf), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (concussion), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (illness), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

