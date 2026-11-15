NFL Week 10 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 10's Sunday games.
- READ: Week 10 injury report
INJURIES
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against New Orleans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Denzel Boston (toe; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Houston, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
INJURIES
- CB DaRon Bland (ankle; questionable) is trending toward playing against San Francisco, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle, foot; questionable) is trending toward playing vs. the 49ers, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Cleveland, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Jordan Addison (thumb; questionable) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Green Bay, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee; questionable) is active for Sunday's game against Detroit.
- WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee; questionable) is active vs. the Lions.
INJURIES
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Buffalo, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
- WR Adonai Mitchell (knee; questionable) is expected to play vs. the Bills, per Rapoport.
- WR Garrett Wilson cleared concussion protocol and will play against Buffalo, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- LT Trent Williams (ankle; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Dallas, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee; questionable) is expected to play Sunday vs. the Jaguars, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.